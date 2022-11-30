One short-term rental platform to rule them all. Although it remains true that one does not simply walk into Mordor, one can now simply rent the original Hobbiton movie set. Although fans have been visiting this famed farm for more than two decades, this is the first time the owner of the New Zealand property — where significant portions of “The Lord of the Rings” film adaptation were shot — is inviting guests to spend the night. “Back when ‘The Lord of the Rings’ location scouts first discovered our working farm, we were only too welcoming to allow the Hobbits and their friends...

21 MINUTES AGO