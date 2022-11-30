ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Florida is Home To The World's 'Most Dangerous' Tree

If there's one tree you want to completely avoid, it's this one!. You could be left completely blind. According to the Guinness World Records, this tree, found in Florida, is the world's most dangerous tree. The manchineel tree (Hippomane mancinella) can be found in the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean...
FLORIDA STATE
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Field & Stream

Wisconsin Hunter Tags Buck While Hunting With… An Emu

Here’s a hunting story I can guarantee you’ve never heard before. According to WLUK, Asher Torbeck was hunting in Gillett, Wisconsin on November 19, the opening morning of Wisconsin’s gun season, when something caught his eye. “I was hunting a stand about 100 yards from a high-fence deer farm my uncle owns,” Torbeck wrote in a Facebook post. “At about 10 a.m., I looked towards the fence and saw something walking. [It’s] not uncommon for deer to walk the fence line inside and outside the fence, so I got the binos up to take a look. There was a lot of brush that way, but I was pretty sure what I saw only had 2 legs.”
GILLETT, WI
Pinkbike.com

Video: Huge Brakeless Dirt Jump Sends

Paweł Stachak is a creative Polish rider. Some people call him 'The Barspin King' and they have a good reason for that. Before the era of hydraulic gyros he's been riding brakeless - just to have a possibility to spin his bars round and round as many times as he wanted.
Pinkbike.com

Video: Pinkbike Academy Season 3 Ep 8: Content is King, Pt. 2

For the second part of our content challenge, the athletes are tested on their ability to capture some *sick* footage for their sponsors. It’s time to create some viral highlights of their own, before two athletes are sent home and just four remain.
Robb Report

Colorado Whiskey Brand Tincup Just Unveiled a New 14-Year-Old Bourbon, and It’s a Good One

Colorado whiskey brand Tincup is known for its core expression, Mountain Whiskey, a bourbon that has just a little bit of American single malt mixed in as well. But now Tincup has its sights set squarely upon traditional bourbon drinkers with the release of the new limited-edition Fourteener, the oldest whiskey to date from the brand. Tincup Mountain Whiskey was created by Jess Graber, who also founded Denver American single malt distillery Stranahan’s. For the core expression, a high-rye bourbon made at MGP in Indiana is blended with a small amount of Stranahan’s single malt (about 3 percent, according to Graber),...
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Rent the original ‘Lord of the Rings’ Hobbiton for $6/night

One short-term rental platform to rule them all.  Although it remains true that one does not simply walk into Mordor, one can now simply rent the original Hobbiton movie set.  Although fans have been visiting this famed farm for more than two decades, this is the first time the owner of the New Zealand property — where significant portions of “The Lord of the Rings” film adaptation were shot — is inviting guests to spend the night. “Back when ‘The Lord of the Rings’ location scouts first discovered our working farm, we were only too welcoming to allow the Hobbits and their friends...
Pinkbike.com

Video: Welcome to the 2022 Fall Field Test

This Field Test takes us back to a drier and much warmer time of the year when fall may have arrived but maybe just hadn't quite made it to Whistler yet. Late September saw Mike Kazimer, Matt Beer, myself, and our tireless video team head to the world's most famous bike park... to ride trail bikes. I realize that might sound strange, but we kept it to (mostly) appropriate terrain and also spent a ton of time on trails outside of the park, which are even better but you didn't hear that from me.

