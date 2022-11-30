Economic Development Council brings over $8M to Athens County

During the past year, Athens County Economic Development Council and Athens County Port Authority helped secure $8.39 million in funding for the county.

Mollie Fitzgerald executive director visited the Athens County Commissioners and Athens City Council at meetings earlier this week.

The funding was secured either directly or by assisting other entities.

The biggest piece of the money — $5 million — was a US Economic Development Administration grant for the Port Authority speculative building in The Plains, she said.

The building is expected for bring over 100 full-time equivalent jobs to Athens County and create $5 million in private investments. Construction is scheduled to begin by the second quarter of 2023, Fitzgerald said.

The council also deals with brownfield remediation and secured over $1.4 million from the Ohio Department of Development's Brownfield Remediation program. Among the projects that either have funding or are awaiting funding includes work at 83 Columbus Road, Athens, near ServiceMaster of Athens County.

The council has also invested brownfield money at 63 S. Court St., Athens. The former Follet’s University Bookstore building is listed as being owned by the Athens Masonic Temple Co. by the Athen County Auditor’s website. It has 33,232 square feet.

“The building needs some asbestos remediation and some minor demolition,” Fitzgerald said. “It will be a hotel and mixed-use development, with commercial development on the first floor.”

Fitzgerald noted that the state is currently focusing on downtown redevelopment. This will allow the council to work with Athens County’s villages and cities, such as Chauncey and Glouster and Albany, to capitalize on work already being done.

“We know that businesses, if they are going to locate in your community, they want to make sure that there’s that quality of life, that vibrancy that we hear about a lot recently and vibrant communities,” she said.

The council is also working with the Village of Albany to develop an industrial park near the airport.

The council is working with other entities to on a cross-regional project to create a remote work program. They hope to apply for part of the $500 million available through the Appalachian Community Grant Program, Fitzgerald said. The council is working with the villages of Glouster and Shawnee and the cities of Athens and Coshocton.

In other matters, the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project will not be able to serve six houses on Country Club Drive without grinders due to a major gas line being located in the area, according to Athens County Water and Sewer Supervisor Rich Kasler.

“There’s actually kind of two roads there, but both of them are public going in there,” he said. “On the left side of the road, towards the country club, there’s like six homes there that we can serve only with grinders.”

A grinder pump works like a garbage disposal in that it grinds up wastewater from the home and pumps it into the public sewer system. Costs for a grinder pump range from $464 to $2,839 online.

Kasler said he is currently in the process of talking with the homeowners about the grinder pumps.

The contractor found a high-pressure gas line while beginning work in the area, Kasler said.

“We can’t get through the easement (for the gas line),” he said. “We’ll have to adjust for that.”

In other project matters, paving has stopped for the winter as the asphalt providers have closed.

“I’ll have to wait until spring to proceed,” Kasler said.