WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
Pet Pals: 1-year old female spayed cat looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 1 year-old female spayed cat. New Hanover County Animal Services staff say she is quiet and shy, but loves snuggling up in piles of blankets. They also say she likes to headbutt those who with to give her pets.
Live Oak Bank Pavilion could see 10 more shows per year pending Wilmington City Council vote
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Members of Wilmington City Council are set to discuss an amendment to the contract the city has with Live Nation regarding Live Oak Bank Pavilion. In November of 2017, the city signed an agreement with Live Nation — allowing them to operate, manage, and maintain Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.
New community center, street improvements coming to section of Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Two grants will be used to fund a new community center and streetscape improvement to the New Town section of Elizabethtown. The street improvements will take place along part of Martin Luther King Drive. The Town of Elizabethtown applied for and was awarded $2,575,000 to...
Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
Barbershop style singing groups hold annual Christmas performance in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) -A fraternity dedicated to quality singing in the “barbershop-style” performed for the community at the Temple Baptist Church on Sunday. The Cape Fear Chordsmen held their annual holiday show “Christmas in our hometown” in Wilmington. More than a dozen members sang Christmas-themed songs...
Cape Fear River Watch awarded large grant to further address Burnt Mill Creek
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– An environmental nonprofit received a grant to help further its work to preserve natural resources, ensure clean air, and drinking water. Cape Fear River Watch has been awarded $123,281.81, by Attorney General Josh Stein through the Environmental Enhancement Grant. The nonprofit plans to use...
Cape Fear River Watch files complaint over poultry waste on Sampson County farm
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A local environmental protection nonprofit is expressing concerns over how North Carolina monitors millions of pounds of waste produced by poultry farms. Cape Fear River Watch filed a complaint with the state after discovering mountains of chicken waste and bedding, that was left sitting...
Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
Seeds of Healing hosts annual Red Ribbon Event
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Seeds of Healing hosted their annual Red Ribbon Event to renew commitments to support those living with HIV and AIDS. Several panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt were on display at the event. The AIDS Memorial Quilt is a form of activism and a wake-up call...
Applications open for energy cost assistance, New Hanover County
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County residents can apply for heating cost assistance through the Crisis Intervention Program. A household is considered in crisis if it is currently experiencing, or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source.
Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
Pender County reviewing applications for consultants regarding healthcare providers
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Pender County is one step closer to determining the future of Pender Medical Center. Earlier this year, Pender County Commissioners began to review options as Novant Health’s contract with Pender Medical Center is set to run out in 2023. On Monday night, County...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Danford Road shut down due after truck hits powerline
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Danford Road has been shut down in Bolivia after a truck hit a powerline causing damage to two different power poles. Detours are in place at HWY-87 and Old Ocean HWY. The local power company has...
Comic Wanda Sykes to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Emmy award-winning comedian and actress is performing at the Wilson Center this winter. Wanda Sykes, who is also a writer and producer, will perform on January 27, according to a news release from Cape Fear Community College. Sykes has been entertaining audiences for more...
New Hanover County commissioners take oath of office, elect newcomer as vice-chair
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple and newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce took the oath of office during the New Hanover County commission meeting on Monday. Zapple was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014 and is now beginning his third term. Pierce, the...
UNCW will conduct study on adolescent binge drinking
UNCW’s department of psychology has been awarded a $380,0000 grant to take a closer look at the link between young teenagers and binge drinking. According to Kate Nooner, chair of the department of psychology, the study will consist of several components. “So, what the study is going to entail...
