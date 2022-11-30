ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgaw, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland’s Founders Park transformed into magical wonderland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park turned into a magical wonderland over the weekend. Saturday’s grand illumination event kicked off Leland’s holiday season. Mayor Brenda Bozeman and Santa helped flip the switch to light up the brightly colored Christmas tree located in the center of the park.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Celebration brings holiday revelers to Riverfront Park in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a weekend of celebration brings holiday revelers to downtown Wilmington – for the Live Oak Bank Pavilion tree lighting. The excitement in the air, as the City of Wilmington, opened a synthetic ice skating rink to the public. Marian Doherty works for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road reopens in Wilmington after tractor trailer loses part of its load

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two lanes of a busy Wilmington intersection have reopened after a tractor trailer lost part of its load this morning. It happened at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and N. College Road around 7:30 a.m. A tractor trailer ended up blocking traffic...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hundreds of motorcycles take to Wilmington streets for good cause

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of motorcycles took over the streets of Wilmington on Sunday — all for a good cause. Nearly 400 motorcycles participated in the 30th annual Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson Toys for Tots motorcycle ride. Lisa Melisandra is the marketing director for Carolina Coast Harley-Davidson. “Bikers...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

African Americans recognized for contributions to Wilmington Community

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Three African Americans were recognized over the weekend for their contributions to the Wilmington community. The City Of Wilmington’s Commission on African American History hosted its 4th annual Living Legends Awards Banquet on Saturday, at the City Hall Council Chambers – for the honorees who have shown outstanding leadership.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Seeds of Healing hosts annual Red Ribbon Event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Seeds of Healing hosted their annual Red Ribbon Event to renew commitments to support those living with HIV and AIDS. Several panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt were on display at the event. The AIDS Memorial Quilt is a form of activism and a wake-up call...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Applications open for energy cost assistance, New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County residents can apply for heating cost assistance through the Crisis Intervention Program. A household is considered in crisis if it is currently experiencing, or is in danger of experiencing a life threatening or health-related emergency and assistance is not available from another source.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Aaron Herring out as Columbus County Chief Deputy

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– More changes in the upper ranks of the Columbus County Sheriff”s Office. Aaron Herring is no longer Chief Deputy. According to a Columbus County personnel action form, Herring is now Court Deputy, effective December 2nd. The change comes nearly two weeks after Herring was suspended without pay. Herring’s suspension went into effect November 22nd, and he was due to return to work today.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Danford Road shut down due after truck hits powerline

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Danford Road has been shut down in Bolivia after a truck hit a powerline causing damage to two different power poles. Detours are in place at HWY-87 and Old Ocean HWY. The local power company has...
BOLIVIA, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Comic Wanda Sykes to perform at CFCC’s Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An Emmy award-winning comedian and actress is performing at the Wilson Center this winter. Wanda Sykes, who is also a writer and producer, will perform on January 27, according to a news release from Cape Fear Community College. Sykes has been entertaining audiences for more...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW will conduct study on adolescent binge drinking

UNCW’s department of psychology has been awarded a $380,0000 grant to take a closer look at the link between young teenagers and binge drinking. According to Kate Nooner, chair of the department of psychology, the study will consist of several components. “So, what the study is going to entail...

Comments / 0

Community Policy