See the “Rare Picture” Jacqueline Laurita Posted of Son C.J.: “Where Has the Time Gone?”
Fellow RHONJ OG Caroline Manzo has some thoughts about the sweet update on her nephew. Times flies and Jacqueline Laurita’s latest photo of her oldest son, C.J., is definitely a reminder of that. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum recently shared a photo of her C.J. and he is all grown up (get ready to feel old)!
How Gia Giudice Is Handling the Drama Between Mom Teresa and Uncle Joe Gorga
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared her daughter’s thoughts on the ongoing family feud during WWHL. Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga aren't the only ones being affected by their ongoing feud. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed on the December 5 episode of...
We Have Proof that Lala and Scheana's Daughters Are the Cutest BFFs
The Vanderpump Rules cast members take their daughters on a playdate to the happiest place on Earth. It’s no secret that Vanderpump Rules cast members Lala Kent and Scheana Shay’s daughters have formed an inseparable bond. In October, Lala’s daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett, and Scheana’s daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, had the cutest playdate at Universal Studios Hollywood. The kids had so much fun on their first theme park outing that it was natural for Lala and Scheana to visit another one.
Cynthia Bailey Sets the Record Straight on Where She Really Stands with Mike Hill Today
The RHOA alum commented on her split from the TV personality after they finalized their divorce. Now that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have finalized their divorce, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is revealing where she stands with her ex today. “We are and always will be friends and...
Katie Maloney Reflects on Vanderpump Rules Season 1: “Time Really Flies”
The Vanderpump Rules OG says the experience “feels like it was yesterday… but also truly like a lifetime ago.”. What a difference a decade makes! Katie Maloney recently “caught a little bit of” a Vanderpump Rules Season 1 marathon that had her running to her Instagram Stories to share all the nostalgic feels.
Mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter, Chloe, wants custody back
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter wants to regain custody after the couple were sentenced to prison. While Kyle Chrisley’s ex Angela Johnson has “not filed any legal papers … as of right now” to become Chloe’s guardian again, she told TMZ on Monday that she is “in the process” of it. Johnson, 31, clarified that she wants to “go back to court to get Chloe back home.” Tearfully, she explained, “I want her home. She deserves to be home. … I’m her biological mom. I didn’t walk away from her. I was pushed out of her life.” Todd, 53,...
Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed
General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals His Injury "Is Getting Worse" on Board
Still recovering from back surgery, the Below Deck captain shares a "frustrating" update on his health in this sneak peek. He underwent back surgery before filming for Season 10 began, and as this sneak peek shows, his recovery isn't going as well as he thought it would. The unsteady yacht makes things especially hard, so after struggling to get around on board with a cane, Captain Lee makes an important decision before the evening's dinner. "With all of the rocking and rolling, I'll probably use the crutches tonight," he tells Chief Stew Fraser Olender. "The cane's not all that stable. I'd hate to do a one-and-a-half on the way out."
Tamra Judge Shares an Update on Where She Stands with Heather Dubrow Today
After two years of "sitting on the bench," Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 with "a lot of energy" for her fellow OC ladies. In Heather Dubrow's case, though, that might not have been such a good thing. "I had a lot of...
Winter House: See Why Austen Kroll Has Ciara Miller Feeling “Confused”
After asking “the greatest question ever,” Austen isn’t exactly pleased with all the responses (namely, Ciara’s). The Winter House cast members are passing the time during their two-week trip to Stowe, Vermont, by frolicking in the snow, skiing, skating, ice fishing, and of course, playing drinking games.
Lindsay Confronts Austen and Addresses the Rumors from Amanda and Kyle's Wedding
Lindsay and Austen attempt to clear the air for the first time about what happened after Kyle and Amanda's wedding. What really went down between Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula tied the knot? Lindsay and the Southern Charm-er have different sides to this story.
Does Matt Still Work for Karen Huger? Here’s What We Know
The ladies are planning live shows and celebrating getting degrees on the upcoming December 11 episode of RHOP. Karen Huger has a close and fabulous inner circle that includes not only her family but also her friends (and frenemies) in The Real Housewives of Potomac cast. Of course, that group also includes Matt Byars, who has popped up on RHOP over the years and is a friend and assistant of sorts to the Grande Dame.
The Exterior of Teresa Giudice’s House Is Glowing for Christmas: “Look How Pretty”
The outside of the RHONJ cast member’s home, which she shares with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is ready for the 2022 holiday season. As Teresa Giudice declared in a December 4 Instagram Story video, “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas” at her New Jersey home.
Tom Schwartz Is in a “Honeymoon Phase”: Here’s Why
The Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a spirited update on what he’s been doing lately. Back in 2019, Tom Schwartz gave us a rundown of some of the contents of his refrigerator, which included a slew of “infused honeys” that would likely be the envy of mixologists worldwide. “It makes me happy every time I look at them,” he shared, noting his love of exploring all things cocktail-related.
Amelia Gray Shares an Update on Her Modeling Career After Fashion Month
Amelia Gray is finally walking in step with her modeling dreams. During fashion month, Amelia, the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, walked on nine runways in fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London, and New York. After achieving that modeling milestone,...
Dorit Kemsley Welcomes a New Family Member: “Holidays Came a Little Early”
Dorit Kemsley has a new pumpkin in her patch! On Sunday, December 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom introduced the family’s new puppy in the sweetest Instagram video montage. “Holidays came a little early in this house,” she captioned the post, which was set to the tune...
Josh Flagg Shows the Holiday Decor at the Home He Shares with His New Boyfriend
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent and his boyfriend, Andrew, just moved into a new house and wasted no time getting it holiday-ready. While Josh Flagg is waiting to move into his incredible new Beverly Hills house, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member and his boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, are getting settled in a gorgeous temporary abode just in time for the December holiday season.
Angie H. Wanted to Be “Included” on the Season 3 Cast Trip but Did This Instead
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast ventured to San Diego on the November 30 episode, but Angie Harrington was not in attendance. “It made me feel bad,” she said on the RHOSLC After Show. “It’s like that seventh-grade self where you’re like, ‘Ah, I didn’t get invited. All the cool girls are going on this trip and I’m not going.’ But at the same time, I don’t want to go somewhere I’m not wanted. Like, how awkward is that?”
Taylor Ann Green Shares an Update on Her Sister’s Cancer Journey
Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green is sharing an update on her sister, Catie, after opening up about her sibling’s cancer diagnosis during the Season 8 reunion. Last week, Taylor shared that her sister was set to undergo surgery amid her cancer battle, thanking fans for their support and noting that it’s an emotional topic for her to talk about in “great detail.”
Oriana Schneps Gives an Update on Her Love Life After Boatmance With Lewis Lupton
Oriana Schneps and Lewis Lupton can be seen getting rather steamy aboard superyacht Mercury in Below Deck Adventure's Season 1 trailer, but did the romance ever make it to dry land?. According to Oriana, no — but she has zero regrets. "When you're working in close quarters with anyone on...
