Tallassee, AL

Tallassee's Stewart sets state record, wins two more championships

Tallassee junior Macey Stewart added to her already expansive championship resume on Saturday afternoon. Stewart, the school’s most decorated swimming champion, won two state championships at the AHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championships this weekend. That brings her total to seven individual state championships. She claimed the championship in...
