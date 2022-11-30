ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike

Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Hilton Announces Development of Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe to Debut in 2027

(December 5, 2022) Today, Hilton announced the signing of a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to welcome Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Nevada’s Crystal Bay and Incline Village community with the all-season Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe. The luxury, all-season resort and residences are expected...
California Highway Patrol Offers Free Senior Driver Class

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety. As part of the grant, the Age Well,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Housing Division Completes Awards for Home Means Nevada Initiative

(December 5, 2022) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced today the final awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada affordable housing initiative. "I’m so proud that through collaboration across all levels of the public and private sector we’ve made Nevada’s single-largest investment into affordable housing...
NEVADA STATE
'Tis the Season to Decorate Safely, Red Cross Provides Fire Prevention Tips

It’s time to deck your halls and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada has steps to help you decorate safely. “We know that our Northern Nevada firefighters are ready to respond when called, and so is the Red Cross,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “But informing residents how to better manage real Christmas trees and other holiday decorations, we hope no one will need to make that call.”
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Democrats Announce Leadership Team, Committee Chairs for 2023 Session

(December 6, 2022) Today, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager announced the leadership team for the 2023 legislative session. He also named the Assembly committee chairs and vice chairs. "Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and...
NEVADA STATE
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decoded the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
GEORGIA STATE

