Lake Tahoe Cave Rock Sunset Hike
Many of us drive through the Cave Rock tunnel to get to South Lake Tahoe and did you know you can hike to the top of it! You don't come up the steep side, but a nice 1 mile path will take you to the top where you do have some rock scrambling to the top. Once there, you get the amazing views you see here. Thanks for watching Adventures with Jeff along with Michelle! https://www.alltrails.com/trail/us/nevada/cave-rock-trail.
Cold Front to Bring Scattered Snow Showers and Strong Winds This Evening
The next system will hit this evening and it will be a weak one at that but still some impacts expected with a quick round of snow and strong winds. Read on for the full details...
Hilton Announces Development of Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe to Debut in 2027
(December 5, 2022) Today, Hilton announced the signing of a brand and management agreement with EKN Development Group to welcome Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts brand to Nevada’s Crystal Bay and Incline Village community with the all-season Waldorf Astoria Lake Tahoe. The luxury, all-season resort and residences are expected...
California Highway Patrol Offers Free Senior Driver Class
The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing to provide free classes to assist and educate drivers age 65 and older, as well as promote safe travel for all, with the Keeping Everyone Safe (KEYS) grant funded by the Office of Traffic Safety. As part of the grant, the Age Well,...
Nevada Housing Division Completes Awards for Home Means Nevada Initiative
(December 5, 2022) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced today the final awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada affordable housing initiative. "I’m so proud that through collaboration across all levels of the public and private sector we’ve made Nevada’s single-largest investment into affordable housing...
Persons Of Interests Associated In Oregon Homicide Apprehended In Hawthorne
Investigators in Oregon say a man was found dead at a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest. It is unknown at this time, where in Nevada the persons of interest were located as well as their conditions.
'Tis the Season to Decorate Safely, Red Cross Provides Fire Prevention Tips
It’s time to deck your halls and the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada has steps to help you decorate safely. “We know that our Northern Nevada firefighters are ready to respond when called, and so is the Red Cross,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Northern Nevada Chapter. “But informing residents how to better manage real Christmas trees and other holiday decorations, we hope no one will need to make that call.”
Nevada Democrats Announce Leadership Team, Committee Chairs for 2023 Session
(December 6, 2022) Today, Speaker-Elect Steve Yeager announced the leadership team for the 2023 legislative session. He also named the Assembly committee chairs and vice chairs. "Our historically diverse leadership team reflects the rich diversity of the state of Nevada and I am proud to serve alongside these talented and...
State Department of Education Superintendent visits Carson School for Computer Science Week
In observance of Computer Science Education Week (CSEdWeek), Eagle Valley Middle School (EVMS) students were able to display their coding skills for Nevada Department of Education Superintendent Jhone Ebert on Monday, Dec. 5. The activities highlighted computer programing efforts in Mr. Jeremy Smith and Mr. Mark Kuniya’s sixth and seventh...
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday decoded the country's final Senate contest, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that drew a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. The runoff was determining whether Democrats gain...
