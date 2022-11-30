Still recovering from back surgery, the Below Deck captain shares a "frustrating" update on his health in this sneak peek. He underwent back surgery before filming for Season 10 began, and as this sneak peek shows, his recovery isn't going as well as he thought it would. The unsteady yacht makes things especially hard, so after struggling to get around on board with a cane, Captain Lee makes an important decision before the evening's dinner. "With all of the rocking and rolling, I'll probably use the crutches tonight," he tells Chief Stew Fraser Olender. "The cane's not all that stable. I'd hate to do a one-and-a-half on the way out."

4 HOURS AGO