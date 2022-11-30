Read full article on original website
Katie Maloney Reflects on Vanderpump Rules Season 1: “Time Really Flies”
The Vanderpump Rules OG says the experience “feels like it was yesterday… but also truly like a lifetime ago.”. What a difference a decade makes! Katie Maloney recently “caught a little bit of” a Vanderpump Rules Season 1 marathon that had her running to her Instagram Stories to share all the nostalgic feels.
Angie H. Wanted to Be “Included” on the Season 3 Cast Trip but Did This Instead
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast ventured to San Diego on the November 30 episode, but Angie Harrington was not in attendance. “It made me feel bad,” she said on the RHOSLC After Show. “It’s like that seventh-grade self where you’re like, ‘Ah, I didn’t get invited. All the cool girls are going on this trip and I’m not going.’ But at the same time, I don’t want to go somewhere I’m not wanted. Like, how awkward is that?”
See the “Rare Picture” Jacqueline Laurita Posted of Son C.J.: “Where Has the Time Gone?”
Fellow RHONJ OG Caroline Manzo has some thoughts about the sweet update on her nephew. Times flies and Jacqueline Laurita’s latest photo of her oldest son, C.J., is definitely a reminder of that. The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum recently shared a photo of her C.J. and he is all grown up (get ready to feel old)!
Captain Lee Rosbach Reveals His Injury "Is Getting Worse" on Board
Still recovering from back surgery, the Below Deck captain shares a "frustrating" update on his health in this sneak peek. He underwent back surgery before filming for Season 10 began, and as this sneak peek shows, his recovery isn't going as well as he thought it would. The unsteady yacht makes things especially hard, so after struggling to get around on board with a cane, Captain Lee makes an important decision before the evening's dinner. "With all of the rocking and rolling, I'll probably use the crutches tonight," he tells Chief Stew Fraser Olender. "The cane's not all that stable. I'd hate to do a one-and-a-half on the way out."
Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Cynthia Bailey Sets the Record Straight on Where She Really Stands with Mike Hill Today
The RHOA alum commented on her split from the TV personality after they finalized their divorce. Now that Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill have finalized their divorce, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is revealing where she stands with her ex today. “We are and always will be friends and...
Winter House: See Why Austen Kroll Has Ciara Miller Feeling “Confused”
After asking “the greatest question ever,” Austen isn’t exactly pleased with all the responses (namely, Ciara’s). The Winter House cast members are passing the time during their two-week trip to Stowe, Vermont, by frolicking in the snow, skiing, skating, ice fishing, and of course, playing drinking games.
The Exterior of Teresa Giudice’s House Is Glowing for Christmas: “Look How Pretty”
The outside of the RHONJ cast member’s home, which she shares with her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is ready for the 2022 holiday season. As Teresa Giudice declared in a December 4 Instagram Story video, “It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas” at her New Jersey home.
Lindsay Confronts Austen and Addresses the Rumors from Amanda and Kyle's Wedding
Lindsay and Austen attempt to clear the air for the first time about what happened after Kyle and Amanda's wedding. What really went down between Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll after Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula tied the knot? Lindsay and the Southern Charm-er have different sides to this story.
Jennifer Aydin Shares Photo Proof That She Can See New York City from Her Backyard
The RHONJ cast member showed the "teeny, weeny Empire State Building View" from her Paramus, New Jersey, backyard. As you may recall, Jennifer Aydin and Margaret Josephs' relationship started on a bit of a rough note. In Season 9 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, all of the cast members were appreciating a gorgeous sunset view during their trip to Margaret's friend's home in Oklahoma, when Jennifer, who had spent much of the trip talking about her home back in New Jersey, declared, "I have a very similar sunset from my backyard."
Dorit Kemsley Welcomes a New Family Member: “Holidays Came a Little Early”
Dorit Kemsley has a new pumpkin in her patch! On Sunday, December 4, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills mom introduced the family’s new puppy in the sweetest Instagram video montage. “Holidays came a little early in this house,” she captioned the post, which was set to the tune...
Amelia Gray Shares an Update on Her Modeling Career After Fashion Month
Amelia Gray is finally walking in step with her modeling dreams. During fashion month, Amelia, the youngest daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, walked on nine runways in fashion capitals Milan, Paris, London, and New York. After achieving that modeling milestone,...
Tamra Judge Shares an Update on Where She Stands with Heather Dubrow Today
After two years of "sitting on the bench," Tamra Judge is returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 17 with "a lot of energy" for her fellow OC ladies. In Heather Dubrow's case, though, that might not have been such a good thing. "I had a lot of...
Sutton Stracke’s Spectacular Christmas Tree Glitters with Silver & Gold Ornaments
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member is getting into the holiday spirit with a tall, glittering tree. We all know that Sutton Stracke has a knack for design. Whether she’s putting together a Parisian-style luncheon for the girls or crafting the perfect aesthetic for her West Hollywood store, Sutton, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member definitely knows how to set up a space and create ideal ambience.
Josh Flagg Shows the Holiday Decor at the Home He Shares with His New Boyfriend
The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent and his boyfriend, Andrew, just moved into a new house and wasted no time getting it holiday-ready. While Josh Flagg is waiting to move into his incredible new Beverly Hills house, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles cast member and his boyfriend, Andrew Beyer, are getting settled in a gorgeous temporary abode just in time for the December holiday season.
Gia Giudice Shows What a “Cozy Date Night” Looks Like with Her Boyfriend, Christian
Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter and her boyfriend’s latest romantic outing included comfortable outfits and so much delicious food. Gia Giudice often documents her romantic dates with her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. In 2021, the couple had a gorgeous beach picnic complete with a charcuterie board, stunning flowers, and sweet treats. Months later, in February of this year, they celebrated their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with a jaw-dropping view before Christian surprised Gia with beautiful flowers in honor of Valentine’s Day. More recently, Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter showed what it looks like when she and Christian go out for a “cozy date night.”
Meredith Marks Admits She “Failed” at This on the San Diego Cast Trip
Meredith Marks was assigned the important role of “CEO of Fun” during The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s recent cast trip to San Diego, but she’s the first to admit that things didn’t exactly go as planned. “I failed!” Meredith said on the latest...
Aesha Scott Transformed the Look of Her Hands with Injections (PHOTOS)
The Below Deck Down Under chief stew didn’t love the look of her hands, so she got a treatment to make them “more hydrated, more plump, more full of life.”. After those long, hard days working in the yachting biz, Aesha Scott gave herself a special treat: hand injections.
