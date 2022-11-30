Kyle Edward Ball started his filmmaking career by collecting nightmares. “I have a YouTube channel where people comment with nightmares they’ve had and I would recreate them,” he says. “The most commonly shared one was basically the same concept: ‘I’m between the ages of 6 to 10. I’m in my house. My parents are either dead or missing, and there’s a threat I have to deal with.’ I was interested in that because I have a vivid nightmare from that time, too. I thought it was amazing that almost everyone seems to have this dream, so I wanted to explore this...

