Read full article on original website
Related
milehighcre.com
CP Group Leases 150,000 SF at Granite Tower
One year since CP Group acquired Granite Tower in downtown Denver, the firm has executed nearly 153,000 square feet of leasing activity at the 600,000-square-foot, 31-floor office tower. The recent activity includes the completion of 45,000 square feet in new leases in the last year. Leasing activity since CPG began...
milehighcre.com
Berthoud Adaptive Park Project Approaches Halfway Fundraising Goal
Berthoud, Colo., is getting a wheelchair-accessible playground, thanks to colorado-based nonprofit Can’d Aid. Today, Can’d Aid’s Berthoud Adaptive Park Project is celebrating Colorado Gives Day. The park will be Berthoud’s first public inclusive playground and a destination for children and parents of all abilities. Colorado-based nonprofit...
milehighcre.com
Alliance Construction Solutions Tops Out on Senior Housing Project in Greeley
On Friday, Dec.2, Alliance Construction Solutions, along with Archdiocesan Housing, Inc., Medici Consulting Group, Kephart Architects, subcontractor partners and the current residents of Immaculata Plaza, came together to celebrate the topping out of the Immaculata Plaza project. The work at Immaculata Plaza includes renovating the 25 existing live-in senior apartments,...
milehighcre.com
JLL Capital Markets Arranges the Refinancing of Northglenn Marketplace
JLL Capital Markets recently closed the $28.85 million refinancing of Northglenn Marketplace, a high-profile regional shopping center situated adjacent to I-25 in Northglenn, Colorado, a high-performing suburb approximately a 15-minute drive north of Denver. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture managed by Hutensky Capital...
milehighcre.com
RMH Group Acquires Technology Plus Inc.
The RMH Group (RMH), a mechanical and electrical engineering and industrial facilities design firm based in Lakewood, has acquired and partnered with Technology Plus, Incorporated (TPI). This partnership, effective December 1, 2022, brings together two firms that highly complement each other and will be able to enhance their services by...
Comments / 1