Read full article on original website
Related
bossierpress.com
Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year
Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
bossierpress.com
LANE CLOSURE: I-220 Eastbound at Red River Bridge
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Saturday, December 10, 2022, the eastbound outside lane of I-220 at the Red River Bridge in Bossier Parish will be closed. This closure is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is necesssary to allow for...
bossierpress.com
Bossier City Police Department to host job fair
If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your. application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the. Bossier City Civic...
bossierpress.com
LYNN STEVENS TO BE RECOGNIZED BY GOVERNORJOHN BEL EDWARDS AT GOLD AWARDS CEREMONY
The Governor’s Office of Disabilities Affairs will be. recognizing Lynn Stevens on Wednesday, December 7 th at 2pm in the Old State. Capital as part of the Governor’s Outstanding Leadership in Disabilities (GOLD) Awards Ceremony. The Annual GOLD Awards is an opportunity for Louisiana to. pay tribute to...
bossierpress.com
Willis-Knighton First in Region to Offer Focal One
Willis-Knighton Health System is the first health system in the Ark-La-Tex to offer Focal One™ noninvasive robotic focal HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) to patients with localized prostate cancer. Gerard Henry, MD, urologist with WK Advanced Urology, performed the surgery on Monday, Dec. 5, at WK Bossier Health Center.
bossierpress.com
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.
bossierpress.com
Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Lavelle Mitchell and Amber Billings. took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse...
bossierpress.com
GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. Recognized for Second Year As Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by Newsweek
For the second year in a row, Shreveport Endoscopy Center (part of GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.) has been named to the Newsweek “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list. Ambulatory surgery centers provide same-day surgical care that can include both diagnostic and preventive procedures. With the help of world-renowned...
bossierpress.com
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective
Deputy JD Hadden was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the. Criminal Division. Deputy Hadden is a 9-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office where he. has served as a corrections deputy, a member of the Corrections Emergency Response. Team and Swift Water Rescue Team, and as a...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Benton, Airline tie in girls district opener; Haughton girls win; Parkway sweeps St. Frederick
Benton and Airline played to a 1-1 tie in a District 1, Division I girls opener Monday night at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium. In another District 1-I opener, Haughton blanked Southwood 8-0 at Bossier’s Memorial Stadium. In a non-district games, Parkway swept St. Frederick 7-0 at Bobby...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Bossier falls on buzzer beater in Lake Charles tournament; Texas High defeats Airline
The Bossier Bearkats lost a heartbreaker to Lake Charles College Prep 45-44 Saturday in the consolation semifinals of The Showdown in the Lake in Lake Charles. Lake Charles College won on a buzzer beater. Kerel Woods and Lakavin Thomas led Bossier with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Tahj Roots added...
bossierpress.com
High school boys basketball: Providence Classical Academy picks up eighth victory
PCA (8-3) hosts Riverfield Thursday. Here is Tuesday’s schedule.
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in TheRiot on the Red
Parkway finished runner-up in the annual TheRiot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway. Defending Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic won with 229 points. Parkway Black, one of three Parkway teams, scored 197.5. Haughton Red was third with 140.5. Haughton fielded two teams. Parkway’s individual winners were Christopher Bacot...
bossierpress.com
Middle school girls basketball: Cope clinches 8th-grade district title; Benton clinches share of 7th-grade championship
Cope clinched the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship Monday, and Benton clinched at least a share of the seventh-grade title. Cope defeated Benton 33-22 in the eighth-grade game at Benton. The Lady Cougars improved to 9-0 with one game left at Elm Grove Wednesday. Benton remained in second at 7-2.
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: BPCC aiming for first conference victory Wednesday; Cavs face Blinn at LSUS
BPCC (5-3, 0-2) is coming off a 104-92 road loss to Jacksonville College on Saturday. The Cavs opened Region XIV play on Nov. 30 with an 86-72 loss to Lee College at home. Logan Turner led five players in double figures against Jacksonville with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Jon’Quarius...
Comments / 0