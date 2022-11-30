ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana college students can earn $4,000 in STEM scholarships for the 2023-24 school year

Entergy’s Information Technology organization has created a new scholarship program for New Orleans metro area college students. The Entergy STEM Scholarship program will award up to five current college students a one-time $4,000 scholarship toward their education. The students must currently be enrolled in college and majoring in science, technology, engineering or mathematics. Eligible students can apply now through Jan. 23, 2023, on the Entergy STEM Scholarship website.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
LANE CLOSURE: I-220 Eastbound at Red River Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Saturday, December 10, 2022, the eastbound outside lane of I-220 at the Red River Bridge in Bossier Parish will be closed. This closure is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and is necesssary to allow for...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Bossier City Police Department to host job fair

If you’ve ever considered a career in law enforcement, now is the time to submit your. application to become a member of the Bossier City Police Department. BCPD is hosting a job fair on Friday, December 9, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the. Bossier City Civic...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Willis-Knighton First in Region to Offer Focal One

Willis-Knighton Health System is the first health system in the Ark-La-Tex to offer Focal One™ noninvasive robotic focal HIFU (high intensity focused ultrasound) to patients with localized prostate cancer. Gerard Henry, MD, urologist with WK Advanced Urology, performed the surgery on Monday, Dec. 5, at WK Bossier Health Center.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomes PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry on Thursday, December 1, 2022. “There is something for everyone here at every price point with our new men’s section, purses, and jewelry. If a little kid wanted to come in and buy something for their Mom or Dad, they could afford it. Some items are as low as 25 dollars, said Peggy Parker, owner of PEG and Co. Fine Jewelry.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Lavelle Mitchell and Amber Billings. took place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C. Recognized for Second Year As Best Ambulatory Surgery Center by Newsweek

For the second year in a row, Shreveport Endoscopy Center (part of GastroIntestinal Specialists, A.M.C.) has been named to the Newsweek “America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers” list. Ambulatory surgery centers provide same-day surgical care that can include both diagnostic and preventive procedures. With the help of world-renowned...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a Deputy to Detective

Deputy JD Hadden was promoted to Detective and reassigned from Patrol within the. Criminal Division. Deputy Hadden is a 9-year veteran with the Sheriff’s Office where he. has served as a corrections deputy, a member of the Corrections Emergency Response. Team and Swift Water Rescue Team, and as a...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
High school wrestling: Parkway runner-up in TheRiot on the Red

Parkway finished runner-up in the annual TheRiot on the Red tournament Saturday at Parkway. Defending Division II state champion Teurlings Catholic won with 229 points. Parkway Black, one of three Parkway teams, scored 197.5. Haughton Red was third with 140.5. Haughton fielded two teams. Parkway’s individual winners were Christopher Bacot...
HAUGHTON, LA
Middle school girls basketball: Cope clinches 8th-grade district title; Benton clinches share of 7th-grade championship

Cope clinched the Bossier Parish middle school eighth-grade district championship Monday, and Benton clinched at least a share of the seventh-grade title. Cope defeated Benton 33-22 in the eighth-grade game at Benton. The Lady Cougars improved to 9-0 with one game left at Elm Grove Wednesday. Benton remained in second at 7-2.
BENTON, LA

