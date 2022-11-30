Read full article on original website
Christmas Parade spreads cheer through Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — A town in Weakley County joined in on the holiday cheer Monday night. The City of Martin and the Martin Kiwanis Club held their Christmas parade with a theme of “Christmas Joy.”. Residents lined the streets to take in the holiday cheer. The parade started...
USJ’s debut event offers holiday joy and sweets
JACKSON, Tenn. —A local school is in the Christmas spirit. The University School of Jackson is known for their Holiday Mart during the holiday season, but on Sunday the school held their first ever Cookies with Santa. Families were invited to come to the school where the children could...
SNAP participants get free admission to Discovery Park of America in 2023
Discovery Park of America has announced that the museum and heritage park in Union City, Tennessee, will participate in the Museums for All program beginning in January 2023. Individuals or groups of four participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) can present an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card at the Discovery Park ticket counter and receive complimentary general admission tickets for that day.
Holiday Happenings in West TN: Dec 4
Sunday Fun-day! There are several fun events happening today in West TN!. Check out our list of events going on Sunday, December 4. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude (Jackson) Drive Thru- Christmas Story (Reagan) Find a full list of Christmas parades around West Tennessee here. For a list of...
LIFELINE asks community to donate the gift of life
JACKSON, Tenn. — You can help give the gift of life this holiday season in both Jackson and Dyersburg. LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting the annual Holiday Hero Christmas Blood Drive on December 15 at their location at 183 Sterling Farms Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The...
Sorority seeks participants for 2023 Cotillion
JACKSON, Tenn. — A sorority is looking for high schoolers to join their 2023 Cotillion. The news release from Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. Nu Sigma Alumnae chapter says they are hosting the Miss Debutante Scholarship Cotillion in April of 2023. They say if you are a high schooler...
Customers, vendors shop to support a good cause
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local vendors gathered together in the hopes of building community and raising funds for a good cause. Santa’s Shop for St. Jude held its first event on Sunday afternoon, and it was with over 30 vendors of various backgrounds. Santa was also in attendance to...
Anita Najdek-Toth
Anita Najdek-Toth, age 74, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home in Dyersburg, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home. Mrs. Anita was born on July 3, 1948, to the late Kenneth Pierson and Virginia Meyer. She proudly served her Country in the United States Marines. She loved crafts, cross stitch, quilting and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Toth; one brother: Edward Pierson; and one son: Steven Swanson.
JTA to hold Customer Appreciation Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Customer Appreciation Day is coming up for the Jackson Transit Authority!. On December 16, no fares will be taken on fixed bus routes for the special day. The day is sponsored by Cadence Bank, and regular fares will return on December 17. You can reach...
City to begin reinforcing parking time restrictions
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is reinforcing parking restrictions downtown. Monday, the City of Jackson issued a news release stating that they will begin enforcing the two hour and 30 minute parking restrictions downtown. In 2018, the city stopped enforcing timed parking in those areas. With downtown...
Sassy Grace, Hattie’s owners say sales great ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local shop owners gave an update on the mad dash before the Christmas holidays. Tamy Lewis, with Sassy Grace Southern Gent Boutique, says this has been their best year in sales so far. “We have gotten closer to Christmas and we have done a lot of...
This Massive Drive-Through Light Show in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an easy way to get into the holiday spirit, you might want to try going to a holiday light show!
Christmas Village returning for second year
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson church is getting back into the Christmas spirit with a second annual event. The West Jackson Baptist Church has begun setting up the Christmas Village just in time for the holidays. Rob Simpson, the Children and Families Pastor at West Jackson Baptist Church, says...
Expert looks at 2022 holiday seasons best toys
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, Elizabeth Werner, a lifestyle expert, shared with tips on how to pick out exciting holiday gifts for the special kids in our lives. Among some of the hottest toys trending for the holidays are the American Girl doll, LEGO DOTS, and Virtual Hero. The latest...
Pat Brown School founder, instructor dies at age of 81
JACKSON, Tenn. — One dance company is mourning the loss of their founder and instructor. After moving to Jackson and opening her own studio, she touched the lives of many dance students in the city. “Being away from the studio, probably. Not being able to teach other kids and...
‘Elf’ hits the USJ stage for a final performance
JACKSON, Tenn. –A local school held a holiday performance in Jackson. The University School of Jackson held a Christmas play on Sunday. The play was set to music and based on the holiday classic film, “Elf,” which stars actor Will Ferrell. The performance brings together lower, middle...
Humboldt home left with fire, water damage
HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, the Humboldt Fire Department responded to what they called a room and contents fire in a house on Osborne Street. Fire department officials say they believe an electrical fire began in an upstairs bedroom. From the bedroom the fire quickly moved to the attic.
With Unique Architecture and Special Attention to Detail, this Stunning Custom Home in Jackson, TN on Market for $2.195M
The Estate in Jackson is a luxurious home possessing a private lake that leads to a life of luxury now available for sale. This home located at 118 Northhaven Dr, Jackson, Tennessee; offering 04 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,147 square feet of living spaces. Call Jim Norton (731 645-0488), Julie Holt (731 693-1943) – Conner Real Estate Jackson (731 265-6789) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jackson.
Report: 1 in 5 spoke language other than English at home in 2019
JACKSON, Tenn. — A 2019 report shows nearly 68 million people spoke a language other than English at home. The report from the the US Census Bureau found that those who spoke a language other than English at home tripled from 23.1 millions in 1980 to 67.8 million in 2019.
