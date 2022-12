Subject: Draft Assumptions and Estimates for California Water Plan Update 2023. The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) appreciates the opportunity to provide public comments to the Department of Waters Resources (DWR) on the Draft Assumptions and Estimates (Draft Report) for the California Water Plan Update 2023 (Update 2023). ACWA represents more than 470 public water agencies that collectively deliver approximately 90 percent of the water in California for domestic, agricultural, and industrial uses.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO