Austin Christmas bar ‘Miracle on 5th Street’ addresses issues after ticket backlash
Guests are sharing the issues they experienced over the weekend, and now, the popular holiday-themed bar said it's addressing the issues.
KXAN
Holiday Happenings Around Town With Austin Monthly
Madeline Hollern Executive Editor of Austin Monthly joined Studio 512 to talk about all the best holiday events going on around Austin. For the entire list of 50 fun events this season, visit Austin Monthly.
Austin’s Trail of Lights opens to the public this week with some changes
The Trail of Lights opens to the public Thursday after hosting private events and nonprofits in the days leading up to the grand opening.
Dark days: Austin’s earliest sunset of the year is here
5:30 p.m. is the earliest the sun sets each year in Austin.
UT Austin to consider Kanye West music ban from sports events over antisemitism comments
Kanye West's music could soon no longer play during University of Texas at Austin sports games.
KXAN
Cat population explodes at a Texas prison after ‘working’ cats are deployed to hunt rats
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A prison in Texas adopted a couple of barn cats to solve a rat problem. Because the cats weren’t spayed or neutered, a couple of years later, they ended up with a cat problem too. Austin Pets Alive! was contacted by a Texas prison, which...
Dueling Taylor parades see silent night instead of Christmas clash
Several entries were from congregations as far as an hour away, said Ripple. He says since the scrutiny around the parades began, supporters have reached out to his church.
AFD: Cart barn fire on Avery Ranch Golf Course destroys over 80 golf carts
Around 50 Austin firefighters worked to extinguish a fire at the Avery Ranch Golf Course in northwest Austin Monday morning, according to the department.
Southbound 183A reopens in Cedar Park hours after crash
Police announced Tuesday afternoon the southbound lanes of 183A are once again open almost four hours after reporting closures there because of a crash.
APD: Woman dies after weekend crash in south Austin
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a crash on the Interstate 35 service road in south Austin over the weekend.
Williamson County pet shelter now operating at emergency capacity
The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter is asking families looking for a pet this holiday season to consider adopting, as capacity at the facility reaches critical levels.
Texas pothole so big and long-lasting, neighbors named it
Frustrated Jarrell residents have complained about a big pothole for years and they say they just get the runaround from the city and county.
2022 is officially the busiest year on record at Austin airport
This year is officially now the busiest on record at Austin's airport, with newly-reported passenger totals from October propelling 2022 into the top spot.
More fires, droughts possible in Hays County, climate study says
More fires, droughts and hotter temperatures are what climate researchers said Hays County can expect in the coming decades.
1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
Northbound lanes of I-35 in Round Rock reopening after traffic stop
Northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Kia of Round Rock are shut down due to police activity, according to the Round Rock Police Department.
How is Travis County prepping for winter emergencies?
The National Weather Service reports a seasonal outlook that includes drier than average conditions this winter, along with warner than average winter temperatures courtesy La Niña.
Woman killed in central Austin crash identified by police
The Austin Police Department on Tuesday identified the woman killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in central Austin.
Child, adult transported in Travis County rollover crash
Austin-Travis County emergency personnel transported one adult and one child to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in southern Travis County Sunday afternoon.
