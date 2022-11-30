ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

1 dead after vehicle crashes through fence in north Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics and Austin Fire Department personnel responded to 5014 Martin Avenue, along East 51st Street between Duval Street and Airport Boulevard, at 8:52 p.m. One of the people involved in the wreck was pinned in the vehicle when medics arrived, and that person later died.
AUSTIN, TX

