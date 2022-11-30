ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Supreme Court allows capital gains collections before it decides case

By By Brett Davis | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyLZq_0jShpF6300

(The Center Square) – The Washington Supreme Court on Wednesday morning granted Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s request to allow the state Department of Revenue to collect the capital gains income tax before a final ruling on the tax’s constitutionality next year.

“The Court voted unanimously in favor of the following result: Now, therefore, it is hereby ORDERED: That the motion for a stay of the lower court’s order pending review is granted,” the motion reads. “The lower court order is stayed pending this Court’s final decision in this matter. DATED at Olympia, Washington this 30th day of November, 2022.”

The high court’s decision is the result of a series of back-and-forth clashes between the plaintiffs and the attorney general. On Nov. 21, Ferguson fired back at plaintiffs’ Nov. 16 motion objecting to his office’s request to allow collection of a new capital gains income tax that has been ruled unconstitutional.

The attorney general had filed a motion on Nov. 3 asking the state Supreme Court to allow the DOR to collect the tax before a final ruling on the case.

On July 13, the state Supreme Court agreed to take direct review of the case at Ferguson’s request, bypassing the Court of Appeals, following Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber’s March 1 ruling the tax adopted last year under Senate Bill 5096 is an unconstitutional graduated income tax.

Huber ruled that the capital gains income tax “is declared unconstitutional and invalid, and therefore, is void and inoperable as a matter of law.”

Aimed at Washington’s wealthiest residents, the new tax adds a 7% tax on capital gains above $250,000 a year, such as profits from stocks or business sales. Exceptions include the sale of real estate, livestock, and small family-owned businesses.

Citizen Action Defense Fund Executive Director Jackson Maynard was not happy about the substance of the court's Wednesday morning decision, but did find a silver lining.

“While we are disappointed in the Court’s ruling today, the fact that the State was forced to follow proper procedure demonstrates that no one – even a state agency – is above the law,” he said in a statement. “CADF was clearly right in insisting that the Department needed to get a motion to stay the trial court ruling and couldn’t just ignore it.

On October 5, the local government watchdog nonprofit sent the DOR a letter demanding the agency stop its rulemaking activities related to implementing the tax, maintaining that because the state did not ask to stay the lower court ruling, the statute was void.

"The Department in the Motion to Stay dropped any pretense that its proposed rules were just ‘guidance’ – the State’s filings demonstrate that it planned to collect the tax all along," Maynard continued. "We are pleased that the parties cited our letters and those of legislators who were also concerned about the Department’s actions as part of the record in this matter. We look forward to the Court’s continued review of the merits of this case and this unconstitutional tax in the coming months.”

Although the state did eventually file a motion to stay the trial court ruling, the DOR responded to the letter by claiming that its proposed rules were guidance and would not be binding unless the state Supreme Court upheld the tax.

The state Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in the case, Chris Quinn, et al. vs. State of Washington, on Jan. 26, 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
Law & Crime

Against the Wishes of Justices Thomas and Alito, SCOTUS Rejects Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward’s Bid to Block Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena for Phone Records

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a request from Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward and her husband to halt a Jan. 6 Committee’s subpoena seeking the couple’s phone records. The application for stay and injunction was rejected by Justice Elena Kagan, according to an order issued Monday....
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
IOWA STATE
Washington Examiner

Courts deliver the first blow against Biden's egregious embrace of gender ideology

The courts delivered the first blow this week against President Joe Biden ’s unconstitutional rewrite of Title IX , which his administration is using to force schools, medical centers, and other institutions to comply with gender ideology. In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ruled that Biden cannot force medical professionals...
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy