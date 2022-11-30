Stephen A. Smith Has Shocking Admission On Ohio State After Getting Humiliated By Michigan

Stephen A. Smith © Julie Vennitti Botos / USA TODAY NETWORK

Stephen A. Smith didn't parse words on Wednesday's edition of First Take on ESPN. The Ohio State Buckeyes didn't just get beat by the Michigan Wolverines last week, Smith said- they got their ass kicked.

Smith said he would have excused a Buckeyes defeat in the form of a thriller, but he found the one-sided nature of the rivalry game to be unacceptable for Ohio State's program.

"You don't lose like that on your home turf and get to be in the playoffs," Smith said. "We've got to take the 'The' off of The Ohio State. Just call them Ohio State. That's how bad they got beat."

Ouch. Smith's words are passionate, but not totally unreasonable. This is now the second straight year in which the Buckeyes have lost to Michigan by a margin of 15 points or more. And, as Smith pointed out toward the end of his rant, most of the damage this year came late.

The Wolverines outscored Ohio State 28-3 in the game's second half. It was a simply brutal collapse in a matchup so hotly anticipated.

The loss had a far-reaching impact off the field as well. Head coach Ryan Day's squad plummeted to the 5 spot in College Football Playoff's rankings, down from second overall in the previous week.