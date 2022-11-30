Read full article on original website
Technomar and Ocean Technologies Group to Deliver New Digital Strategy
Technomar Shipping Inc, a leading Greek owned ship management company, has confirmed that it has signed an agreement that will provide its seafarers access to over 70 e-learning titles from Ocean Technologies Group (OTG). The agreement includes a comprehensive portfolio of e-learning resources as diverse as personal safety, firefighting, cargo...
China Merchants Orders Large, Methanol-Fueled Vehicle Ro-Ros
The shipping operation of China Merchants is pursuing plans to develop and build what the company is calling a new generation of Ro-Ro vehicle transports that will be “the world’s largest and most advanced” ships in the category. The plan calls for the new vessels to become among the first car carriers to be dual-fuel operating on methanol.
PHOENIX/WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona and more than triple its initial investment to $40 billion, estimating on Tuesday annual revenue of $10 billion from the plants when they are up and running.
Opportunity to Accelerate Shipping’s Decarbonization Efforts
Member states of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), the UN agency that regulates international maritime affairs, are meeting on December 5-16 to discuss how to accelerate the industry’s climate mitigation efforts. An initial strategy – agreed in 2018, when the industry’s emissions were roughly the same as Germany’s –...
Ocean Infinity's Robotic Survey Ships Set Sail From Vard Vung Tau
After a pandemic-induced delay, Ocean Infinity's first two robotic survey ships have set sail at last from the Vung Tau shipyard in Vietnam. The vessels are making a crewed voyage to Vard Søviknes in Norway for fitting out and testing, and will provide the first proof of concept for Ocean Infinity's radical rethink of subsea survey and maintenance work.
TotalEnergies Joins Castor Initiative's Ammonia Bunkering Coalition
The Castor Initiative has announced that global energy major TotalEnergies has become the eighth partner in the worldwide coalition committed to making zero-emission shipping a reality. The international coalition was established in January 2020, and its most recent project milestone was the April 2022 memorandum of understanding for a pair of zero-emission deep-sea tanker vessels.
Video: Sea Trials Underway on First Kite for Wind-Assisted Propulsion
Sea trials are underway on the first installation of an automated kite system for wind-assisted propulsion on a commercial vessel. The French company Airseas reports that it is making good progress on its tests during Atlantic crossings aboard a Ro-Ro cargo ship, helping it to validate design concepts and perfect elements of the system and its operations.
Provisional ETS Agreement Welcomed by European Shipowners
European shipowners have welcomed the outcome of trilogue negotiation and the provisional agreement on the EU ETS maritime. The Parliament and the Council have embraced the calls of the industry stakeholders to earmark EU ETS revenues back to the maritime sector to support its energy transition. At least 20 million ETS allowances, which correspond to 1.5 billion Euro under the current ETS carbon price, will be allocated to maritime projects under the Innovation Fund. The provisional agreement on shipping is subject to an overall agreement on the ETS revision in late December.
Growing Concern About COSCO's Rising European Footprint
In late October, the German government approved the acquisition of a minority stake of less than 25 percent in the operating company HHLA Container Terminal Tollerort by COSCO Shipping Port Limited (CSPL). "We appreciate that a solution has been found in objective and constructive talks with the Federal Government," Angela...
U.S. Sets New Records for Oil Exports as EU Looks for New Supplies
As Russia's oil exports prepare for a hit from new EU sanctions, the petroleum is flowing freely at American loading terminals, which are busier than ever before. The U.S. exported a record 11.8 million barrels per day of oil and oil products last week, including both seaborne and pipeline volumes, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. TankerTrackers.com calculates that out of that total, a record-setting 7.1 million barrels per day left the United States by sea.
