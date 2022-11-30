ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

explorejeffersonpa.com

New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens

DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
CLEARFIELD, PA
Centre Daily

Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 7-11, 2022

The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 7-11 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
WTAJ

Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations

(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
Onward State

Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories

With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield.  Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident

A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Bellefonte Wall Update

PennDOT officials announced Thursday that Route 150 in Bellefonte would be reopened, by 3 p.m. following the weeks-long detour caused by the partial wall collapse last month. The road had been restricted to one lane following the partial collapse along Spring Creek. PennDOT says that the detour has been lifted,...
BELLEFONTE, PA
fox8tv.com

Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble

The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.

