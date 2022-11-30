Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO