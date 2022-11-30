Read full article on original website
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
explorejeffersonpa.com
New Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department Opens
DUBOIS, Pa. – A new state-of-the-art Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department is now open and treating patients. The $6 million Emergency Department modernization is designed to efficiently meet the healthcare needs of the Greater Clearfield and Moshannon Valley regions. The more than 18,000 patients who visit the hospital’s ED annually will find that the renovation improves safety while it enhances functionality for hospital staff.
Centre Daily
Check out the latest property transactions in Centre County for the week of Nov. 7-11, 2022
The following property transactions, those most recently released to the Centre Daily Times, were recorded Nov. 7-11 in the Centre County Recorder of Deeds Office. The deeds listings are based on public documents filed with the Centre County Recorder of Deeds. The Centre Daily Times tries to list exact addresses and purchase prices where available for all transactions without exception.
Cambria, Clearfield representative announces office locations
(WTAJ) – State Representative-elect Dallas Kephart (R-Clearfield/Cambria) is announcing his district office locations as he prepares to serve his freshman term in office, which officially began on Thursday, Dec. 1. “The news coming out from the state Capitol is what generates a majority of the attention,” Kephart said. “But some of the most significant and […]
Altoona Area School Board responds after faculty member escorted out of school
One guardian gave public comment at the Altoona Area School Board's monthly meeting Monday evening, regarding personal conduct issues of a faculty member who was escorted from the school.
State College
Judge Rules in Favor of State College Property Management Company in Lawsuit Brought by Pa. Attorney General’s Office
A State College property management company’s practices for retaining security deposit funds and other lease provisions were not unfair or deceptive, a Centre County judge ruled this week in a lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General. Judge Katherine Oliver’s 24-page verdict filed on Monday comes...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Onward State
Your Beaver Stadium Clean-Up Horror Stories
With Penn State football’s regular season now over, we left the days of tailgating and cheering on the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium behind us until next fall. That also means for some students, the nightmare of cleaning up Beaver Stadium has ~finally~ come to an end. A few...
Driver that caused multi-vehicle crash in State College charged, police report
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The driver who caused a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in a closure on one of State College’s busiest roads was charged. Four vehicles and a tractor-trailer were involved in the accident Tuesday that had left South Atherton Street closed for hours, according to State College Police Department. Police said that 28-year-old […]
Home decor store, Bumble and the Bee opens in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new knickknacks shop is now open in Clearfield. Located on Chester Street, Bumble and the Bee is where you can find plenty of home decor items, seasonal merchandise, gifts, candles, pet products, snacks and many other items. The store will also have space available for local residents to sell […]
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
Inmate at state prison in Centre County dies, troopers investigating
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway at the state prison in Benner Township after an inmate died Monday morning. According to a news release by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), 35-year-old Ramon Ortiz was found unresponsive in his cell at about 12:18 a.m. After Ortiz was found, emergency personnel were called, and […]
Pa. police detective charged in domestic violence incident
A Cambria County detective has been arraigned on simple assault and harassment charges over the weekend, according to a report from WJAC. Citing a police affidavit, the news outlet said Richland Police were dispatched to the home of Kristy Freoni, chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office, early Sunday morning for a report of a physical domestic disturbance.
abc23.com
Bellefonte Wall Update
PennDOT officials announced Thursday that Route 150 in Bellefonte would be reopened, by 3 p.m. following the weeks-long detour caused by the partial wall collapse last month. The road had been restricted to one lane following the partial collapse along Spring Creek. PennDOT says that the detour has been lifted,...
Fanatics and Family Clothesline release Penn State football Rose Bowl gear. Now on sale
New Penn State gear has arrived for the Rose Bowl.
fox8tv.com
Cambria County Chief D.A. Office Detective in Trouble
The chief county detective for the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office is facing her own legal trouble. Kristy Freoni was arraigned early Sunday morning on simple assault and harassment charges, according to court documents. Her bail was set at $7,500 and she’s since been released.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Incidents of Trespassing, Scattering Rubbish
JEFFERSON/ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney responded to the area of Rock Dump Road in Henderson Township, Jefferson County, for a report of trash being thrown along the roadway. Police say the incident occurred around 5:17 p.m. on Wednesday, November...
Huntingdon Co. firefighter struck, killed by vehicle while on scene of crash
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Firefighters in Huntington and surrounding counties are mourning the loss of a fellow member who died in the line of duty Tuesday. Firefighter Kurt Keilhofer, 66, of the Mapleton Fire Department was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while working on the scene of another crash at 7:38 […]
Lifelong Ebensburg resident takes Dickens of a Christmas Festival to a whole new level
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Dickens of a Christmas festival, which takes place every first week of December, is filled with things to do, see, eat and hear across town all weekend. Ice skating, hot chocolate, craft shows, music performances — and, of course, the parade on Saturday. But no matter what you’re […]
