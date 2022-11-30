ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Dollar General Staff Tired, Abused And Ready To Walk Out

In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. ESPECIALLY IN NOVEMEBER/DECEMBER. HAPPY HOLIDAYS? Well...... NOT, in many cases, IF you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the...
GALLERY: Crowds Brave Rain for Tuscaloosa’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade

Hundreds of spectators braved sporadic rain to see the 46th Annual West Alabama Christmas Parade return to the streets of downtown Tuscaloosa Monday night. 132 floats, vehicles, walking groups and marching bands participated in the parade, according to a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation Authority, and a panel of judges honored those with the most holiday spirit after the parade came to an end.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
SEE INSIDE Walker County Alabama’s Most Expensive Custom Lake Home

There are 30-plus pictures for you to be able to see inside Walker County Alabama’s most expensive home. It is a custom home that has about everything you need to enjoy the lake lifestyle. Situated on the Jasper, Alabama side of Smith Lake, this one-of-a-kind brick home is stunning...
Beware While Driving: Dense Fog Advisory for Portions of Alabama

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until Saturday, November 26, at 7:00 a.m. This is for the following counties: Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Chilton, Clay, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, and Tuscaloosa.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa, AL
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

