Newport Car Museum hosts ‘Santa Clause For A Cause’, benefit for Four Hearts Foundation
Over 170 families skipped the mall and instead visited “Santa Clause for a Cause” at the Newport Car Museum on Sunday (Dec. 4). The event benefitted the Four Hearts Foundation in its focused effort to rebuild the Portsmouth (R.I.) Community Playground. In addition to telling Santa what they wanted for Christmas (and receiving a professional photo of it), kids wrote letters to be delivered to the North Pole, made magic reindeer food, and participated in story time yoga sessions, among other things.
Newport Performing Arts Center Board hires national consultant, hopeful of reviving fundraising effort
The board of the Newport Performing Arts Center has hired a national theater consultant, hopeful of revitalizing its fundraising efforts to restore the historic Opera House on Washington Square to its former opulence. The restoration project has been ongoing for more than two decades, a massive project that once was...
Newport Firefighters hosting 2022 Holiday Toy Drive, Dec. 5 – 20
The Newport Firefighters are holding their Annual Toy Drive starting Monday, December 5th, and running through December 20th. Over the previous decade, the Firefighters have worked with Child and Family Services to get these donations to local families in need. Last year with your help, they were able to help Newport-area families make the holiday season special for their children.
Sean Rowe playing La Farge Arts Center Saturday, Dec. 10 in ‘Newport Live’ show
The final show of 2022 presented by Newport Live (formerly Common Fence Music) is coming to the LaFarge Arts Center (Newport Congregational Church, 73 Pelham Street), on Saturday, December 10th at 7:30 PM. Headliner Sean Rowe and opener Mary-Elaine Jenkins, both highly regarded folk/roots artists, will kick off a great night of music.
BankNewport grows opportunity for STEAM learning at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
BankNewport has provided funding to support a sunshade at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm. The farm is a partnership between Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District and Portsmouth Middle School. The after-school program and summer camp, led by Portsmouth School District Science Coach Margie Brennan, teaches kids about sustainable agriculture. The funding will allow the farm to install a covering so that the kids can have a shaded area to be outside at the farm.
What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport County and Rhode Island this week, Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. 10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence.
Obituary: Thomas P. Mashaw Jr.
Thomas P. Mashaw Jr., 70, of Newport, RI, passed away at home on November 30, 2022. Thomas was born in Newport, to the late Thomas and Margaret (Kent) Mashaw. He grew up in Middletown, RI, and Gouverneur, NY. Thomas worked security for events and happenings in Newport. He also worked...
Obituary: William “Bill” E. Sears
William “Bill” E. Sears, 66, of Middletown, RI, passed away on December 4, 2022, in Newport Hospital. William was born in Fall River, MA, to Georgia (Williams) Sears and the late William H. Sears Jr. He grew up in Fall River, MA. William is survived by his daughter;...
Obituary: Richard Kenneth Brown
Richard Kenneth Brown, 70 of Portsmouth, Rhode Island passed peacefully in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family at sunrise on December 4, 2022. Richard was born May 20, 1952 to Kenneth and Madelyn (Neff) Brown in Providence, Rhode Island, the second of five children. He graduated from Ponaganset High School in 1970 where he participated in band and football.
Obituary: Dana P. Carter
Dana P. Carter, 91, of North Dartmouth, MA, formerly of Needham, MA and Portsmouth, RI, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. He was the husband of the late Sonja (Olsen) Carter. Born in Newton, MA, he was the son of the late Lyndall and Margaret (Walker) Carter. Dana leaves...
Obituary: Elaine M. Faria
Elaine M. (Fucile) Faria, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony E. Faria Jr. Elaine was born on February 22, 1948 in Newport, RI to the late John and Concetta (Quattrucci) Fucile. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School. After graduating high school she began her career as a hair dresser in a local hair salon. Once she had her children she decided to do daycare in the home so she could be home to watch her children grow up. Elaine loved to shop, and was one of QVC’s biggest customers.
Obituary: Robert J. Medeiros
Robert J. Medeiros, 75, of Portsmouth, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Irene (Carreiro) Medeiros. Bob served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Waste Management as a scaler...
Newport woman appointed to serve as a conservator for a disabled veteran sentenced to jail for stealing the veteran’s federal benefits
BOSTON – A Rhode Island woman, formerly of North Easton, Mass. was sentenced on Dec. 2, 2022, in federal court in Boston for stealing approximately $74,000 in Veteran Affairs (VA) and Office of Personnel Management (OPM) benefits from a veteran she was supposed to be protecting, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office District of Massachusetts.
Providence man sentenced for distributing Meth Pills
A Providence man who, on multiple occasions, while under surveillance by members of the Rhode Island DEA Drug Task Force, sold pills containing methamphetamine, was sentenced today to three years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jamont Patrick, 30, arrested in November 2021, pleaded guilty in...
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Middletown
Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $50,000 winning ticket, which was sold at Neon Marketplace in Middletown, according to Rhode Island Lottery. Saturday’s winning numbers were 06-13-33-36-37 and the Powerball was 07. The winning ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball number to win $50,000. Had the winner...
