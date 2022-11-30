Elaine M. (Fucile) Faria, 74, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on December 2, 2022, in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Anthony E. Faria Jr. Elaine was born on February 22, 1948 in Newport, RI to the late John and Concetta (Quattrucci) Fucile. She grew up in Newport and graduated from Rogers High School. After graduating high school she began her career as a hair dresser in a local hair salon. Once she had her children she decided to do daycare in the home so she could be home to watch her children grow up. Elaine loved to shop, and was one of QVC’s biggest customers.

PORTSMOUTH, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO