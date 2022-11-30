ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, OH

WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale

CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71 at Ridge Avenue

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the center lane along northbound I-71 at Ridge Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing back-ups along the interstate in Columbia Township, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the center lane along northbound I-71 at Ridge Avenue.
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron

HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron.
HEBRON, KY
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5

Center lane blocked on north I-75, causing delays

CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a disabled vehicle delaying traffic along the interstate in Cincinnati, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the center lane along northbound Interstate 75 near Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale, unknown injuries. Police are responding.
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of crash on Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8440 Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township. Emergency crews responding.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the right lane along eastbound I-275 near US 27.
WILDER, KY
WLWT 5

Crash reportedly blocking traffic on US 42 in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on US 42 in Waynesville.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Man dies weeks after serious crash in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a month after a serious crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report. It happened on Nov. 12 around 3:46 p.m. when Cincinnati police were called to investigate a serious crash in the 400 block of Elberon Avenue.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield, emergency crews responding.
FAIRFIELD, OH

