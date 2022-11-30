Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on Reading Road at Losantiville Avenue in Roselawn. Emergency Crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on I-275 at exit ramp to 747 in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-275 at exit ramp to 747 in Springdale. Traffic is obstructed, police are on scene.
WLWT 5
Report of a flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Boulevard in Millvale
CINCINNATI — Report of flipped vehicle on Westwood Northern Blvd in Millvale. Emergency crews are responding.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71 at Ridge Avenue
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the center lane along northbound I-71 at Ridge Avenue has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing back-ups along the interstate in Columbia Township, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a crash is blocking the center lane along northbound I-71 at Ridge Avenue.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with entrapment on River Road in Sedamsville
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of an accident with injuries and entrapment on Southside Avenue at River Road in Sedamsville.
WLWT 5
Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries at 4125 Hamilton Avenue in Northside, in front of the bank. Traffic is obstructed.
WLWT 5
Pedestrian reportedly struck by a Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Pedestrian reportedly struck by a Bobcat on Clough Chase Drive in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on south I-75 near Galbraith Road in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ohio — Report of a crash on I-75S near Galbraith Road in Arlington Heights, with possible injuries. Emergency crews are responding and traffic is obstructed.
WLWT 5
Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron
HEBRON, Ky. — Heavy police presence reported on River Road in Hebron.
WLWT 5
Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Multiple cars reported in a crash at Highway Avenue and Wright Street in Covington.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Cody Road at Independence Station in Independence, unknown injuries.
WLWT 5
Center lane blocked on north I-75, causing delays
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to a disabled vehicle delaying traffic along the interstate in Cincinnati, Tuesday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a disabled vehicle is blocking the center lane along northbound Interstate 75 near Paddock Road and Seymour Avenue.
WLWT 5
Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Report of a hit-skip crash on Chesterdale Circle in Springdale, unknown injuries. Police are responding.
WLWT 5
Report of crash on Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash at 8440 Shenstone Drive in Anderson Township. Emergency crews responding.
WLWT 5
Police responding to an injury accident on Rich Road in Morning View
MORNING VIEW, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to an injury accident on Rich Road in Morning View. A car has struck a fence.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on east I-275 in Wilder
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 in Wilder has been cleared. All lanes are open to usual traffic. A crash is reportedly causing delays along the interstate in Wilder, Tuesday evening. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department of Transportation show a crash blocking the right lane.
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic on US 42 in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Crash reportedly blocking traffic on US 42 in Waynesville.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Bond Hill.
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man dies weeks after serious crash in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A man has died nearly a month after a serious crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County coroner's report. It happened on Nov. 12 around 3:46 p.m. when Cincinnati police were called to investigate a serious crash in the 400 block of Elberon Avenue.
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash on Dixie Highway at Symmes Road in Fairfield, emergency crews responding.
