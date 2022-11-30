Read full article on original website
Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time
Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
More On Why Scarlett Was Booked And Removed From Last Night’s Smackdown Dark Match
As previously reported, a dark match was set for last night’s WWE Smackdown taping that would have included Scarlett. If it happened, it would have been only her third match in WWE, but the match was changed at the last minute. The original plan was Matt Riddle, Braun Strowman...
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
Kenny Omega Responds to Vince Russo Questioning Seth Rollins as a Potential WWE Hall of Famer
– AEW star Kenny Omega has responded to a quote by Vince Russo making the rounds on social media, questioning Seth Rollins’ status as a potential future WWE Hall of Famer. Russo stated, “There’s got to be something special about you. What is special about this dude?”
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Event Schedule, Cody Deaner Getting New Ring Name, GoFundMe Reopened for Joe Doering
– Here is the updated Impact Wrestling event schedule for the first quarter of 2023:. * Friday, 1/13 – Hard to Kill 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Saturday, 1/14 – TV Taping in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage. * Friday, 1/20 – TV taping in...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
WWE News: Highlights From This Week’s Smackdown Lowdown, Hank Walker Challenges Charlie Dempsey For NXT
– WWE featured an interview video on their YouTube channel which you can see below, described as:. The Brawling Brutes have the resolve to keep fighting and serving up bangers, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez will keep adding numbers on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler, and Ricochet is elated after the winning the inaugural SmackDown World Cup.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 12.03.22 – Ricochet Talks Winning The World Cup and Facing GUNTHER, plus More!
-I’ve spent all day watching college football. I have no regrets about wasting a Saturday. Let’s get to it!. -We start with video of Ricochet accepting The World Cup and having a ton of pyro set off behind him. Cool for Ricochet!. -Scott Stanford (no Jackie, boo!) welcomes...
Naomi Hangs Out With Jade Cargill at Atlanta Hawks Game
– WWE Superstar Naomi ran into AEW star and TBS Champion jade Cargill at last night’s Atlanta Hawks game. Naomi shared a clip of the two together on her Twitter account, which you can see below:
Various News: NJPW on AXS Rises In Viewership, Top Ten Moments From Smackdown, Behind-the-Scenes of WWE World Cup Photoshoot
– Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that NJPW on AXS TV this week rose 41% in viewership. It had 58,000 viewers and a 0.00 (3,000 viewers) rating in 18-49. – WWE released a new behind-the-scenes video of a photo shoot to celebrate the World Cup. It includes Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and more.
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions Results 12.3.22: Nova’s Final Match, More
Stand Alone Wrestling Contest of Champions took place on Saturday night and saw Mike “Nova” Bucci work his final match, plus more. You can see the full results from the Toms River, New Jersey show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch.net:. * The Wolves defeated The NU...
WWE NXT Preview: Iron Survivor Challenge, Deadline Go-Home Show
– WWE NXT is back tonight with the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Deadline event. Tonight’s show continues the Iron Survivor Challenge tonight with two more Wild Card Triple Threat matchups. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show:. * Iron Survivor Challenge Wild...
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
Freelance Golden Double Axe Handle Full Results 12.01.2022: Tag Team Championship & More
The Golden Double Axe Handle event was hosted by Freelance Wrestling on December 1 in Chicago, IL. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and find some highlights below. *Sorta Incredible Iverson defeated Angel Escalera & Darius Latrell & Hunter Drake & Sabin Gauge & Sean Galway. *Cole Radrick...
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era
Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW
In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre
– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.
Update on More Talents Signed for ROH, More Matches Coming for Final Battle
– According to a report by Fightful Select, more Ring of Honor (ROH) names have been signed that hat not yet been publicly announced yet. Also, more matches will be added to the Final Battle card this week. ROH Final Battle is scheduled for Saturday, December 10. It will be...
FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI
– As previously reported, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were announced as Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top tag team of 2022. Now AEW tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have commented on the news. Cash Wheeler tweeted, “Congrats, Uces. We’ve been feeling Ucey since 2019” Meanwhile,...
