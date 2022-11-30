ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vickie Guerrero Wishes That AEW Women’s Division Had Some More TV Time

Vickie Guerrero believes in the AEW women’s roster; she just wishes they had more time on television. Guerrero was a guest on a recent episode of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s FaceTurn and spoke with Candace Cordelia about the division, expressing that the company has the talent and just needs the time to develop on screen.
Update on Next WWE NXT Premium Live Event in February 2023

– PWInsider has an update on the next WWE NXT premium live event. February 6, 2023 will see the return of NXT Vengeance Day. The card is reportedly slated for the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE held the last NXT Vengeance Day in February of this year. The card was broadcast live on SyFy due to the 2022 Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 12.5.22

We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
WWE NXT Preview: Iron Survivor Challenge, Deadline Go-Home Show

– WWE NXT is back tonight with the go-home show before this weekend’s NXT Deadline event. Tonight’s show continues the Iron Survivor Challenge tonight with two more Wild Card Triple Threat matchups. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s WWE NXT show:. * Iron Survivor Challenge Wild...
Ian Riccaboni Thinks ROH Honor Club May Relaunch Soon

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Ian Riccaboni said that he thinks Ring of Honor’s Honor Club platform may be relaunching soon. The service was suspended back in July with plans to revamp the service in the works. Here are highlights:. On Honor Club: “A lot...
Ken Shamrock On How Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin At WrestleMania 13 Started the Attitude Era

Ken Shamrock was part of the iconic match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13, and he recently discussed how the bout birthed the Attitude Era. Shamrock recently appeared on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast and talked about the match, which he was the guest referee for. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Jake Roberts Would Like To Do Commentary For AEW

In the latest Snake Pit podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Jake Roberts said that he would like to do commentary for AEW and hopes the company gives him the opportunity. He said: “I sure do [hope to get into broadcasting]. I sure do. I’m hoping AEW will give me that opportunity, but they may not. I don’t know. I would love to do it.“
Backstage Injury Update on Drew McIntyre

– As previously reported, Drew McIntyre was forced to withdraw from this week’s tag team title contest against The Usos as he’s not medically cleared to compete on SmackDown this week. According to an update by Fightful Select, McIntyre’s injury is said to be minor and he will only be out for a brief amount of time. He’s expected to be returned soon.
FTR Respond to The Usos Being Named No. 1 Tag Team of 2022 by PWI

– As previously reported, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos were announced as Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s top tag team of 2022. Now AEW tag team FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) have commented on the news. Cash Wheeler tweeted, “Congrats, Uces. We’ve been feeling Ucey since 2019” Meanwhile,...

