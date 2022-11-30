Read full article on original website
Family of fallen Capitol Police officer refuses to shake hands with McCarthy, McConnell at medal ceremony
The family of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick — his mother, father and brother — refused to shake hands with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy at a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring the police departments that worked to save the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Abigail Spanberger elected battleground leader of House Democrats
U.S. House Democrats in battleground districts have picked Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger for a new leadership position, her office confirmed.
Aguilar says McCarthy catering to "MAGA extremists" to secure votes for speaker
Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar said House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is "practically auctioning off real estate in the Capitol in order to secure the votes" to become speaker of the House.
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
Trump claims grounds for "termination" of U.S. Constitution
Washington — Former President Donald Trump fueled controversy over the weekend by suggesting that parts of the U.S. Constitution should face "termination." As CBS News correspondent Robert Costa reports, it was just the latest in a series of words and deeds from the former leader that have Republicans grasping for how to respond to a man who still commands significant public support, but whose extreme views continue to drift further away from mainstream American politics.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils plan to cap oil refinery profits
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a special legislative session on Monday to unveil a proposal to penalize oil companies that make too much money.
Eric Holder "extremely concerned" about Supreme Court elections case
Washington — Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Sunday that he is "extremely concerned" about the outcome of a case to be argued before the Supreme Court this week that involves a legal theory under which state legislatures have absolute authority to set federal elections rules without oversight from state courts.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Countering climate cost of cows
A Western ranching cooperative wants to use “climate friendly” cattle to turn an area roughly the size of Massachusetts into an enormous carbon sink, KGW8 Oregon reported. “We’re wanting to move beyond sustainability,” Dan Probert, marketing director of the Country Natural Beef ranching co-op, told the local NBC affiliate. The Country Natural Beef cooperative includes about…
Health Care — Review recommends changes for FDA food program
Leave it to Ticketmaster to unite Republicans and Democrats: Bipartisan members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee want a briefing about the company’s Taylor Swift debacle. Today in health, lawmakers are on the verge of getting rid of the Pentagon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. But first, an outside panel released a scathing review of…
Transcript: Former Attorney General Eric Holder on "Face the Nation," Dec. 4, 2022
The following is a transcript of an interview with former Attorney General Eric Holder that aired Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, on "Face the Nation." MARGARET BRENNAN: We turn now to former Attorney General Eric Holder. He now heads up the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. And he has a book, "Our Unfinished March," which examines the current state of America's democracy. Welcome back to the program.
Jan. 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin on Trump: "People are hungering for justice and for accountability and consequences"
After more than a thousand interviews and hours of televised hearings, one of the highest-profile Congressional investigations since Watergate, the January 6th Committee, will soon release a sweeping report. The looming question: will the report urge the Justice Department to prosecute former President Donald Trump?. For now, the committee is...
Supreme Court again confronts case pitting free speech against LGBTQ rights
Washington — When the Supreme Court convenes for oral arguments Monday, it will be confronted with an issue it has been asked to resolve before in court fights involving bakers, a florist, and now, a web designer. And with the latest case before it, brought by graphic designer Lorie...
Legal challenges to election results could be ahead in Arizona
On the day Arizona certified its midterm election results, almost a month after Election Day. Arizona Assistant Secretary of State Allie Bones joins "Red and Blue" to discuss what challenges may still come, why election denialism is so prevalent in the state and more.
