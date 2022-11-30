NDN Collective and Rewiring America release Inflation Reduction Act Memo for tribes and Indigenous communities

News Release

NDN Collective

Today, as the White House Tribal Nations Summit begins, NDN Collective and Rewiring America released The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022: Investments for Tribal and Indigenous Communities .

The memo outlines how the over $722 million directed specifically to tribal and Indigenous communities through the Inflation Reduction Act, as well as the additional $46 billion that tribal and Indigenous communities are eligible to apply for, could be implemented to have the greatest impact on Indigenous communities.

It also shows how households could save $140,000 on energy bills over 25 years with efficient energy infrastructure — which would both help build Indigenous wealth, and help families divest from the volatile oil and gas markets.

“From climate resilience and disaster funding to large investments in electrification, programs within the Inflation Reduction Act will undoubtedly increase the quality of life for tribes and Indigenous communities,” said Jade Begay, Climate Justice Director at NDN Collective . “At the same time, these funds can be used to work towards climate justice and energy independence.

“Across the country, tribes and Indigenous communities are beyond ready to take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s benefits,” continued Begay . “This memo was created to provide technical assistance to tribes and Indigenous communities, in order to ensure the Inflation Reduction Act’s funds reach them. We are working to support Indigenous people in knowing exactly what is available for them and how to engage in these programs and funding opportunities. The memo is just the beginning of many materials and resources we will be launching to support our relatives navigate the Inflation Reduction Act.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act, while not perfect, is the single largest energy and climate investment in U.S. history,” said Jamal K. Lewis, Director of Policy Partnerships and Equitable Electrification for Rewiring America . “This includes at least $722 million and upwards of $46 billion to help tribal communities transition off fossil fuels and towards zero-emission electricity. Many tribal communities often engage in the important work of preventing negative impacts on their communities, and it is equally important that these communities prepare to leverage these newly available resources to bring positive changes to their communities.”

About NDN Collective

NDN Collective is an Indigenous-led organization dedicated to building Indigenous power. Through organizing, activism, philanthropy, grantmaking, capacity-building, and narrative change, we are creating sustainable solutions on Indigenous terms.