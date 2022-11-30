Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang Suffers Stroke, Out Indefinitely

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday that star defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke but isn't experiencing any lasting effects.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Terrible news for one of hockey's most beloved figures.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced on Wednesday that defenseman Kris Letang suffered a stroke on Monday night and will be out indefinitely as his status is monitored and a medical plan is put in place.

According to the team, Letang is thankfully not experiencing any lasting effects from the stroke at the moment, and the incident is not considered career-threatening.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” said Penguins GM Ron Hextall in a statement on Wednesday.

“The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at (the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center). He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband, and friend. His health is our No. 1 priority.”

Letang's medical history is what makes this scary situation all the more terrifying.

The star defender suffered his first documented stroke back in 2014, missing over two months of game action as a result. While undergoing testing following that initial stroke, Letang was revealed to have been born with a small hole in the wall of his heart – one that is seen in most people upon birth but typically closes as the individual continues to age. Letang's never did, however, which leaves him more vulnerable to health ailments, such as a stroke.

In the eight years since that initial incident, Letang had gone on to play a total of 543 regular season games and 69 post-season games, demonstrating both his resilience and the care he puts into his own body.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said in a statement on Wednesday.

“While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family, and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Needless to say, the entire hockey world wishes Letang a speedy recovery.