Ellensburg, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Update: I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly crash closes road in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- A deadly traffic collision has closed Adams Road South/Baseline Road West in Grant County. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the crash was in the rural George area and involved a car and a truck. Two people died of their injuries at the scene and five...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KHQ Right Now

Blewett Pass reopens after serious collision

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - After multiple crashes on Blewett Pass, the roadway is now back open, though traffic remains slow-going. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:30...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice

As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash

Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
SOAP LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fog and Patchy Freezing Fog Tonight...Slick Roads

Low clouds and patchy freezing fog tonight. Winds will be calm and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. More patchy fog/freezing fog for the morning commute, then mostly sunny and temperatures warming to the mid and upper 30s which should help to melt all the snow. Lows in the upper teens and 20s.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Wintry Mix Thursday

Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum

Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
CLE ELUM, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather

TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
TOPPENISH, WA
ifiberone.com

UPDATE: I-90 reopened in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass

UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions with chains required. UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — Westbound I-90 is now closed at Cle Elum and Ellensburg after a major collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24×24 shop. This is...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
ELLENSBURG, WA

