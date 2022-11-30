Read full article on original website
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
nbcrightnow.com
Update: I-90 in Snoqualmie Pass
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - UPDATE Dec. 4th 5:34 PM:. I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is now open in both directions. Traction tires are advised. Crews with the Kittitas County Fire & Rescue shared on social media, I-90 is closed to an accident. Firefighters and Paramedics are en route to the car...
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly crash closes road in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- A deadly traffic collision has closed Adams Road South/Baseline Road West in Grant County. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the crash was in the rural George area and involved a car and a truck. Two people died of their injuries at the scene and five...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: Eastbound I-90 back open over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (5:45 p.m.) -- Eastbound Interstate 90 is back open, according to WSDOT. Traction tires are required in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass. SNOQUALMIE PASS — Eastbound Interstate 90 is closed over Snoqualmie Pass due to a 15-car collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The eastbound...
KHQ Right Now
Blewett Pass reopens after serious collision
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - After multiple crashes on Blewett Pass, the roadway is now back open, though traffic remains slow-going. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reports compact snow and ice on the roadway. Traction tires are advised, and oversized vehicles are prohibited. Last updated on Dec. 3 at 11:30...
nbcrightnow.com
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
kpq.com
Two Drivers Injured in Soap Lake Crash
Two drivers are injured after one of them failed to yield the right-of-way Sunday afternoon at a major intersection in Soap Lake. Washington State Patrol Troopers say a 2013 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck driven by 62-year-old Liliana Villafana of Ephrata was southbound on State Route 17 when it stopped at a stop sign, but then drove into the intersection of State Route 28 and hit the front end of an eastbound 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 49-year-old Naomi Paszeicz.
Yakima Herald Republic
Freezing fog in the forecast in the Yakima area, with 50% chance of snow Thursday
Yakima saw about an inch and a half of snow on Sunday as a low pressure system settled over the region. Forecasters expect cold temperatures and drier conditions early this week, with a chance of snow and freezing rain Thursday and Friday in the Yakima area. Joe Solomon, a meteorologist...
nbcrightnow.com
Fog and Patchy Freezing Fog Tonight...Slick Roads
Low clouds and patchy freezing fog tonight. Winds will be calm and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. More patchy fog/freezing fog for the morning commute, then mostly sunny and temperatures warming to the mid and upper 30s which should help to melt all the snow. Lows in the upper teens and 20s.
Yakima Herald Republic
Winter weather advisory issued for Yakima Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Yakima Valley, with about 2 inches of snow possible. The advisory for the Yakima Valley is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. The weather service warns that the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish and Yakima and surrounding areas could get see snow accumulations of around 2 inches.
nbcrightnow.com
Wintry Mix Thursday
Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
Driver found dead in a car crash near Grandview was actually killed by a bullet
Detectives hope the public can help them find out what happened.
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Cle Elum
Westbound I-90 exit 84 at Cle Elum is closed due to a blocking collision. According to the Washington Department of Transportation, traffic is being diverted off of exit 84 onto Oaks Avenue. Detours are available via local roads. There is currently no timetable for when I-90 westbound will reopen.
nbcrightnow.com
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Grandview man identified as homicide victim after car crash
GRANDVIEW, Wash. – A Grandview man has been identified as a victim of a homicide that happened back in November of this year. Authorities said Armando Jimenez-Cruz, 36, was found dead inside a vehicle on November 23. It happened near the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the...
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: I-90 reopened in both directions over Snoqualmie Pass
UPDATE (3 p.m.) — Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass is back open in both directions with chains required. UPDATE (10:50 a.m.) — Westbound I-90 is now closed at Cle Elum and Ellensburg after a major collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. There is no estimated...
FOX 11 and 41
Crews respond to shop fire in Yakima
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to a shop on fire on the 1900 block of Brownstown Road, according to a district Facebook post. It asks the public to leave room for crews to respond to the fire in a 24×24 shop. This is...
Ellensburg fire causes $7 million in loss, two buildings destroyed by flames
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Just after midnight on Friday morning, Kittitas County Fire and Law Enforcement agencies received reports of a fire at Al Dahra ACX, which is a hay press and exporter, located in the 6000th block of Vantage Highway. Once they arrived on scene, crews found two buildings involved in the fire: one, a maintenance building for ACX, and...
FOX 11 and 41
A 24-year-old man is arrested as a suspect in the Ellensburg fire on Friday
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire in Ellensburg Friday morning. The suspect if a former employee of ACX Feed and Forage, where the fire started. The fire burned two buildings off Vantage Highway. Eventually, the...
