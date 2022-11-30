ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Robb Report

Colorado Whiskey Brand Tincup Just Unveiled a New 14-Year-Old Bourbon, and It’s a Good One

Colorado whiskey brand Tincup is known for its core expression, Mountain Whiskey, a bourbon that has just a little bit of American single malt mixed in as well. But now Tincup has its sights set squarely upon traditional bourbon drinkers with the release of the new limited-edition Fourteener, the oldest whiskey to date from the brand. Tincup Mountain Whiskey was created by Jess Graber, who also founded Denver American single malt distillery Stranahan’s. For the core expression, a high-rye bourbon made at MGP in Indiana is blended with a small amount of Stranahan’s single malt (about 3 percent, according to Graber),...
