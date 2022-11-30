Read full article on original website
Jim Duckworth
James Duckworth, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his residence. Jim entered this life on May 30, 1962, in Ft. Campbell, KY to the late Dale and Dorothy Frick Duckworth. He was the owner and operator of D & D Quality Installation for twenty-one years, before becoming a Government Building Inspector in Bradenton, Florida. In his younger years, Jim served in The Explorer Program and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County. He was a lifetime member of Bikers Who Care (B.W.C) and one of the original Board of Directors. Jim was well loved by his community and never met a stranger. He was a proud father and Paw Paw.
Betty Lambert
Betty V. Lambert, age 92, of Clarksville Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at home. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her five siblings, and her spouse, Donald Burton Lambert. Betty grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and exhibited an early determination for achieving goals. She began...
Lindsey Reed
Lindsey Brooke Frey Reed, age 38, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 3, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, with Pastor Russell Irwin, Lifeway CEO Ben Mandrell, and Pastor Chad Rowland officiating. Lindsey’s family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Friday at the funeral home.
John Howard Spears
John Howard Spears, age 47, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Montgomery County on May 19, 1975, to Howard and Margie Spears. John was a hard worker with a good heart who enjoyed spending time with his family. John is preceded in death...
Jimmy Settle, longtime Leaf-Chronicle reporter, named city of Clarksville director of communications
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Jimmy Settle, a longtime journalist and news editor in the Clarksville area, has been appointed director of communications for the City of Clarksville. The director of communications is primarily responsible for the city’s corporate communications, design of projects, media relations and day-to-day production of communications deliverables.
Dominic Joseph Napolitan
Dominic Joseph Napolitan, 58, of Clarksville, TN passed away on December 3, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, December 8, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, with full Military Honors.
Richard Paul Bradley Jr.
Richard Paul Bradley Jr., age 53, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022, at Tennova Healthcare. He was born October 13, 1969, in Philadelphia, PA to Donna Erwin Mandell and the late Richard Paul Bradley, Sr. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He also worked as a Law Enforcement Officer in Davidson County.
Larry Hodges
Larry Keith Hodges, age 65, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Larry will be laid to rest at Rye’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hope for the Warriors distributes 4,000 holiday food boxes to Fort Campbell families
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Together with Food Lion, Frito Lay, Forward Air and Armed Services YMCA, Hope for the Warriors distributed 4,000 food boxes to Fort Campbell military families last week. Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a...
Robert Gray
Robert George Gray, age 75, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. He was born to the late Robert Gray and Patricia Eubanks Gray of Columbus, OH on November 3, 1947. He was a long-time painter for Bob Evans painting and a long time Ohio State Football Fan.
Replacing the Black Hawk: Bell Textron’s Valor tiltrotor wins Army contract
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A competition to create the replacement for the aging UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter ended on Monday, and the winner is Bell Textron’s Valor tiltrotor. The Army announced in a news release that Bell has won the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. The...
December at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark those calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Limited Edition Dan Hanley Christmas Cards. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is delighted to offer boxed sets of special edition Christmas cards featuring the illustrations of one of Clarksville’s favorite artists, Dan Hanley. For over 20 years, Dan created hand-colored works of art with festive themes and sent these cards to his family and friends. Now YOU can deliver this Christmas cheer by purchasing a boxed set of Dan Hanley card reproductions.
Frazier Allen recognized by Raymond James Financial Services with membership to executive club
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Frazier Allen, financial advisor, located at F&M Investment Services, a subsidiary of F&M Bank, located at 50 Franklin St., was recently named a member of the Raymond James 2022 Executive Club II. This marks the seventh consecutive year that Allen has qualified for this important recognition.
People Helping People benefit concert in December
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., the People Helping Benefit Annual Concert will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Every year, on the second Sunday in December, founder and executive director Niomi Jenkins leads in helping the community by providing basic needs for those that are less fortunate.
Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique in a ribbon cutting on Friday. Edith Thompson, partner owner with Tonya Adams, said they got together and decided to open a small boutique. “We want to promote the City...
Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
Story of Jesus told through trees on display at First Baptist Church | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Christmas trees that help share the story of Jesus are back on display at First Baptist Church, 435 Madison St.. Helen Allen and Marilyn Chilcutt said the special display has been going on for 10 years, and this year more than 45 trees can be found throughout the halls of the church, with each one featuring a distinctive holiday theme.
Bloom Project transforms wedding flowers into gifts for Clarksville shut-ins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Elizabeth Darke, the founder of the Bloom Project, doesn’t intend change the world with flowers. Her goal is just to spread smiles and kindness to the Clarksville community. The Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that repurposes flowers from weddings and events and...
UPDATE: Victim dies after shooting in parking lot on Riverside Drive in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone was shot in the parking lot of Casa Blanca on Riverside Drive overnight. At about 1:56 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville police were called to the parking lot at 700 N. Riverside Drive, where they found the person with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
