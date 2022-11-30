Read full article on original website
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bright Lights, Big Diamonds: Chopard Just Opened a New Flagship Store in New York City
Chopard is closing out the end of the year with a big move from its 15-year-old Madison Avenue flagship to new digs on Fifth Avenue. The new flagship boutique, which opens its doors today, is located at 730 Fifth Avenue between 56th and 57th streets in New York City in the Big Apple’s famous Art Deco-Era Crown Building, which was designed by architects Warren and Wetmore, who also designed the city’s Grand Central Terminal. “We knew that our lease was coming to an end on Madison Avenue and we knew that we didn’t necessarily want to stay there because we witnessed...
msn.com
A former Facebook exec says an employee at a 'large tech company' once complained to the CEO in an all-hands meeting about the quality of company toilet paper
An ex-Facebook exec said an employee griped to a CEO at an all-hands about the toilet-paper quality. He tweeted that the day Elon Musk told Twitter employees to quit if they wouldn't work long hours. The tweet reflects a growing belief among tech execs that employees have become too lazy.
A Los Angeles superagent with a team of 160 that's sold $1.6 billion in real estate this year is leaving Compass: 'It's no secret that Compass is in a difficult situation'
Aaron Kirman, a top real-estate agent, has racked up more than $1.6 billion in sales in 2022. The broker to Hollywood's elite is leaving the embattled brokerage Compass for Christie's. He said he doesn't think Compass' tech is essential to his work and he wants international reach. Aaron Kirman, the...
Don’t like Musk? Work for us! Tech firms woo ex-Twitter staff
Put off by Elon Musk’s muscular management style? Move to us! That’s the pitch being used by talent-starved technology firms trying to lure thousands of former Twitter employees laid off by the social media company under its new owner. Twitter has fired top executives and enforced steep job...
Apple scales back self-driving car, delays launch to 2026: report
Apple has scaled back ambitious self-driving plans for its future electric vehicle and postponed the car’s target launch date to 2026, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The iPhone maker’s shares fell 2.4% following the report. The company’s automotive efforts, known as Project Titan, have proceeded unevenly since 2014, when it first started to design a vehicle from scratch. Apple, helmed by Tim Cook, is now planning a less-ambitious design that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways, the people told Bloomberg. The report added that the company plans to develop a vehicle that lets drivers conduct other tasks on a freeway and be alerted with ample time to switch over to manual control. Last year, a Bloomberg report said Apple was pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025 and refocusing the project around full self-driving capabilities. Apple’s ideal car would have no steering wheel and pedals, with interiors designed around hands-off driving, the report then said. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
CNBC
Here's where we stand after this week's big back-to-back market declines
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 06, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones opened low this morning continuing its downward trend dipping more than 400 points as the stock market closed on Monday.
CNBC
Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of global staff on Tuesday, sources say
Morgan Stanley cut about 2% of its staff on Tuesday, according to people with knowledge of the layoffs. The moves, reported first by CNBC, impacted about 1,600 of the company's 81,567 employees and touched nearly every corner of the global investment bank, said the people, who declined to be identified speaking about terminations.
Elon Musk claims he’s sleeping at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters ‘until org is fixed’
Elon Musk has claimed that he is living full time at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters until the company is "fixed". "I’ve been at Twitter SF HQ all night," Mr Musk tweeted at 6.14am on Monday morning. "Will be working and sleeping here until org is fixed." The tweet was...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – The electric vehicle giant slid 6.4% after Bloomberg first reported Tesla planned to cut output of its Model Y by more than 20% in its Shanghai plant this month. China-based electric vehicle maker. fell 1% in response. – The company...
Elon Musk has converted some Twitter offices into bedrooms for ‘hardcore’ workers, report claims
Twitter employees returning to work this week were met with a homey reminder of the residences they’d only left hours before arriving in the San Francisco office: a bed.Elon Musk has taken his lofty goal of only retaining the most “hardcore” employees at the social media company by remodelling the payroll (read: firing at least half of the staff) and trying his hand at home improvement, according to a new report from Forbes magazine.One employee, who was granted anonymity by the magazine, shared a picture of the newly outfitted conference rooms that workers were greeted with when they walked...
CNBC
CNBC Transcript: JPMorgan Chase Chairman & CEO Jamie Dimon Speaks with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Today
WHERE: CNBC's "Squawk Box" Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with JPMorgan Chase Chairman & CEO Jamie Dimon on CNBC's "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET) today, Tuesday, December 6th from the Business Roundtable in Washington, DC. Following are links to video on CNBC.com: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/06/crypto-is-a-complete-sideshow-tokens-are-like-pet-rocks-says-jpmorgan-ceo-jamie-dimon.html and https://www.cnbc.com/video/2022/12/06/jpmorgan-ceo-jamie-dimon-inflation-is-eroding-consumer-wealth-and-may-cause-recession.html. All...
CNBC
BuzzFeed to cut 12% of its workforce
BuzzFeed on Tuesday announced plans to cut its workforce by nearly 12%, or around 180 staffers. The digital media company said the decision to lay off staff comes in response to challenging economic conditions. The company expects to cut most of the jobs by the end of the first quarter.
