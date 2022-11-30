Read full article on original website
ValueWalk
Is Salesforce Stock A Bargain Down Here?
The strong U.S. dollar took a $300 million hit in Q3 and $900 million for the year. Salesforce had a backlog RPO of $40 billion, up 10% YoY and $6.4 billion in cash. Salesforce shares are trading at 29.4X forward earnings. Customer relationship management software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares tanked...
Goldman Sachs warns of cuts amid fears over job review process
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon signaled he’s sharpening the ax again on Tuesday — and the bank’s yearly performance review ritual is rattling employees even further, The Post has learned. The hard-charging boss — who said Tuesday he may slim down the “footprint of the organization” — has stressed-out workers griping about Goldman’s “Strategic Resource Assessment.” Now the buckets are “you are great, you are average, or you stink,” one source told The Post. “The firm changes the review structure so frequently it’s hard to keep up,” the source added. “It’s like they can’t figure out how to get it right internally.” However, a...
The Ultimate Strategies To Be Known Before Starting Crypto Trading
When it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and trading, there are a lot of people who are unaware of the many benefits that come with investing in cryptocurrencies. Moreover, not everyone has access to a reliable crypto trading platform. This is where crypto trading comes in; it’s how you...
The Rise Of The Female Trader: How Women Are Set To Invest In 2023
The number of female traders has increased by 23% in the past year according to the investment platform, Saxo. Almost 80% of female traders consider stocks as the preferred product to invest in. Women at all income levels consider lack of knowledge the main barrier to exploring investing. Rise Of...
The Top 5 Crypto Investors In California: What You Need To Know
If you’ve been reading about cryptocurrencies for a while and are looking for a place to invest your money, the best place may be in the Golden State of California. While other states have been more welcoming toward cryptocurrencies, with Wyoming now allowing miners and New York just became the first to license digital currency trading services, there aren’t many places where investors can find such an abundance of opportunities.
Discussions Of Market Efficiency Are Themselves Not Efficient
I entered a Google search for the question “Is the stock market efficient or is it not?” The statements that turned up on my computer screen were remarkable in their lack of conviction. The Efficiency Of The Market. One asserted that: “Markets are efficient in that prices generally...
Vertiv & The E&I Acquisition: Lies, Damn Lies And Offshore Cash
“Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is laser-focused on executing well, ensuring we are well positioned to benefit when supply chain conditions improve. Together with E&I, the future of Vertiv has never been brighter and we are excited about the potential value creation opportunities for our shareholders in both the near- and long-term.”- Rob Johnson, CEO.
Dissident At MetalNRG
What’s New In Activism – Dissident At MetalNRG. London-listed metals investor Metalnrg PLC (LON:MNRG) received a notice from one of its shareholders seeking to replace two directors with four new ones. Edward Spencer, a 7.3% shareholder in MetalNRG, requisitioned a special meeting to oust the company’s CEO Rolf...
Look For Stocks With Leverage Top-Line Growth
The Broad Market Index was up 1.53% last week and 51% of stocks out-performed the index. With the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) financial statement update over 90% complete now, we have two slow weeks before the last companies with fiscal quarters ended October report their results at the end of November.
These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Utilities Stocks in November 2022
Investing in utilities stocks is among the best low-risk and long-term investments. This is because demand for utilities will never cease, and most utilities are highly regulated. Moreover, these stocks offer dividends as well. It is one of the few S&P 500 sectors that stayed in the green even amid...
Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Tesla shares are still suffering from the stock split. Some new news is already priced into the market. A production cut in China is weighing on the outlook. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are sliding and there is no one simple answer. The stock split that took effect in August is still weighing on the stock, for one thing, and there are several other headwinds for the market to bear as well. Among them is reports from Bloomberg that Tesla will cut production at its Shanghai plant by 20% in December.
Cash Flow Will Still Be King Next Year
In his Daily Market Notes report to investors, Louis Navellier wrote:. Market volatility continues, and we’ve now given back most of the November 30th spike. Stocks have gone bi-polar following Jerome Powell‘s comments on November 30th. First, surging dramatically on the interpretation that he had announced some sort of pivot in monetary tightening when he said it was probably time to slow the rate of increases, and now re-reading the same tea leaves and focusing on the part about probably having to take rates higher for longer than he previously thought.
Oil In Focus, China Covid Confusion And Vodafone Boss Steps Down
Oil prices rise slightly as Russia oil price cap set to come into force, with Brent up 1% above $86. Easing of Covid restrictions in China, though uneven, lift indices across Asia. Traders in the US set to stay wary following buoyant jobs report and ahead of fresh data. FTSE...
