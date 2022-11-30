Zurich's Stunning Lantern Parade Is Nothing Short of Magical

It's been a tradition in Zurich for over 160 years.

While Switzerland is renowned for its excellent ski resorts and other incredible winter sports, it gets pretty dark in the winter. The nights can stretch up to 16 hours long in December. Even in the dark, though, Switzerland is lit up by luminous celebrations such as Räbechilbi.

Räbechilbi translates to "turnip party," and it's when people carve lanterns out of turnips and parade them around! The biggest Turnip Lantern Festival takes place every November in Zurich, and Zurich local Thuja Leo (aka @swissguide on TikTok) attended it this year!

We were blown away by how incredible some of the lantern-laden parade floats were! It's almost like having a parade of intricate art pieces lit up by tiny pumpkins! Even sweeter than the amazing art, though, were all the little turnip lanterns carried by (and presumably also made by) the little children. And did Thuja mention glühwein in the description there? That delicious sweet mulled wine, traditionally served nice and warm, would be the perfect sipping drink for viewing the parade on a chilly November night. It makes for a pretty charming and heartwarming evening!

Zurich's Turnip Parade/ Räbechilbi festival has been around for quite some time. "It's the bigest "turnip procession" in the world. Since about 1860 it's a procession. It's every 2nd Saturday in November," @malenka810 explained some of the history behind it. That's over 160 annual turnip parades so far!

How would attendees of the celebration describe the experience? "Beautiful & magical," admired @mike_in_geneva. "We were there! It was magical," shared @natasedi. "Magical" seems to be the key word here, and it's not hard to see why. It's luminous, lovely, amusing, heartwarming, and a great way to ward off the winter dark while ringing in the holiday season! Will you be there for next year's Räbechilbi?

