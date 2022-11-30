ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

'VIOLENT AND COMBATIVE': Woman assaults cops after shoplifting attempt at LI Target

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (1010 WINS) — A Queens woman was arrested after she tried to shoplift from a Long Island Target store and then assaulted officers trying to arrest her, police said Tuesday.

Sapphire Townes, 30, entered the Target store on Sunrise Highway on Monday afternoon and loaded various items into a shopping cart.

According to police, she passed all points of sale without attempting to purchase the items. When officers told Townes that she was being arrested, she allegedly "became violent and combative."

Her actions caused officers to sustain injuries during the course of the arrest. Two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Townes is charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of resisting arrest.

