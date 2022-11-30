Read full article on original website
Mortgage rates decrease for third week in a row
The PMMS 30-year mortgage rate released by Freddie Mac dropped for the third week in a row after reaching a 20-year high this year caused by Fed rate hikes.
Inflation is America's 'No. 1' problem and could take until 2025 to resolve: NY Fed president
New York Federal Reserve President John Williams detailed the widespread initiatives that the Fed has taken to combat the U.S.'s sky-high inflation rates.
Fed's preferred inflation gauge shows prices cooled in October but remain painfully high
Inflationary pressures in the economy remain strong, a worrisome sign for the Federal Reserve as it tries to crush runaway prices without triggering a recession.
New York Fed's Williams warns of a 'ways to go' before interest rates are high enough
Inflation could see a "pretty significant" decline next year, but New York Fed President John Williams said interest rates still need to rise further.
Maxine Waters praises crypto scammer Bankman-Fried for 'candid' interviews after losing people's billions
Rep. Maxine Waters spoke highly of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after the disgraced financier gave a series of interviews the congresswoman called "candid."
Viking cruise passenger dead after rogue wave slams into ship sailing to Argentina
A Viking Polaris cruise ship was hit with a devastating wave off the coast of Argentina on its way to Antarctica, killing a passenger and injuring four.
Cruise ship passenger who treaded water for 20 hours speaks out, says he never accepted that 'this is it'
The cruise ship passenger who went missing and treaded water for 20 hours before being rescued said he never accepted "this is it" after falling into the ocean.
US economy adds 263,000 jobs in November, better than expected as hiring remains solid
The Labor Department's November jobs report provided a key snapshot of the labor market's health amid growing fears that the U.S. is headed for a recession.
Ex-crypto boss Sam Bankman-Fried slammed for committing ‘pure and simple, good old-fashioned fraud’
Sen. Cynthia Lummis joined the growing chorus of voices calling for disgraced crypto investor Sam Bankman-Fried to be investigated for "good old-fashioned fraud."
WH ripped over 'bold-faced lie' on Biden border visit: President avoided border ‘like the plague'
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech reacts to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's claim that President Biden has visited the border during his presidency.
Elon Musk gives Kanye West the boot from Twitter over offensive posts: 'I tried my best'
Ye, or Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter Thursday night after Elon Musk decided the rapper's posts violated the social media platform's rules. Musk said: "I tried my best."
Rail union president on House bill forcing labor deal: We told Congress to 'stay out of the process'
Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen President Michael Baldwin claims there's unsolved "humanitarian, bipartisan" issues in the House's newly passed rail strike deal.
Home delistings hit record as mortgage rates, home prices remain elevated
A record number of homes in the country have been taken off the market amid high interest rates, inflation and growing fears of a recession, according to a new report from Redfin.
Florida woman reportedly loses big bucks after alleged lottery scammer promises her $90K
A woman from Florida says a scammer fooled her into believing she was going to receive $90,000 from an Arizona lottery winner who won the Powerball. It reportedly cost her $11,000.
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers discusses the Biden administration's controversial energy policy and its impact on the economy.
New top Fed official has been critic of Biden agenda: 'Just stop. Seriously'
Austan Goolsbee, the newly named Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago president, has disagreed with the White House on a number of key economic issues.
Zuckerberg ripped after latest Metaverse video for $1,500 Quest: 'Still looks like crap to me'
Meta Platforms rolled out its newest updates to its Metaverse Quest software allowing users to capture video of themselves using virtual instruments, art supplies, and maps.
Senate barrels toward vote to avert railroad strike with fate of paid sick leave unclear
The Senate Thursday appears set to vote on a bill to avert a rail strike, which would have severe consequences for the U.S. economy just before Christmas if lawmakers do not act.
Job cuts surge 127% in November as companies brace for economic downturn
A growing number of U.S. employers have announced job cuts this year as they prepare for an increasingly bleak economic outlook amid higher interest rates.
Larry Kudlow: 'More welfare without work' is the 'radical Democratic battle cry'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow rips Congress's plan to pass the omnibus spending bill in the lame-duck session and warns of the effect it would have on the economy on 'Kudlow.'
