It’s a Wonderful Lifetime: Here’s How to Stream Lifetime Christmas Movies Online

By Nishka Dhawan
 3 days ago
Tis’ the season to binge holiday movies with a giant jar of cookies — or whatever else your sweet tooth is craving. While Hallmark seemingly runs the monopoly on the best new Christmas movies, it’s not the only channel that’s popular. Lifetime is another channel that releases new and exclusive holiday movies as part of the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” campaign, starting in November and running all through December.

Here’s how to watch Christmas movies on the Lifetime channel. including ways to stream on Lifetime for free.

When Do Lifetime Christmas Movies Start Airing?

Lifetime’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” started streaming on November 5th, with new movies releasing every Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday. There are 26 Christmas movies in total, with the final movie, “Wrapped Up in Love”, premiering Sunday, December 18th at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Lifetime Christmas Movies on TV

Multiple Cable services like Verizon Fios TV or DIRECTV have the Lifetime Channel included in their packages, allowing you to easily stream every Lifetime Christmas movie the second they air.

If you’ve gone the cord-cutter route, there are many ways to stream Lifetime Christmas movies online too.

How to Stream Lifetime Christmas Movies Online

The best way to stream Lifetime Christmas movies is with a free trial to Philo. Philo gives you access to more than 70 TV channels, including AMC, Discovery, Food Network, Hallmark, Lifetime, MTV, Nickelodeon and TV Land. Subscribe now and start your 7-day free trial to stream Lifetime movies online.

Buy Philo 7-Day Free Trial

You can also stream Lifetime on Hulu + Live TV, which gives you access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well. That said Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, although it’s the best bundle deal for cord-cutters, and will let you stream Lifetime Christmas movies on your laptop, smartphone or TV.

Buy Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month

You can also stream Lifetime with a Sling TV subscription and right now, you can get your first month at Sling for half the price. Lifetime is available on all three Sling subscriptions, including the budget Sling Orange or Blue, getting you your first month for just $20. You can even cast your Lifetime Christmas movies using the Fire tv stick, or a similar streaming device, once you subscribe to Sling.

Buy Sling TV Subscription $20

2022 Lifetime Christmas Movies List, Schedule

New Christmas Lifetime movies will stream every weekend with this year’s highlights including The “12 Days of Christmas Eve” featuring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer and “Single and Ready to Jingle” featuring Natasha Wilson.

Here is the full list of Christmas movies premiering on Lifetime this holiday season.

Sunday, Nov. 6 “Well Suited for Christmas”

Thursday, Nov. 10 “Christmas on Mistletoe Lake”

Friday, Nov. 11 “The Dog Days of Christmas”

Sunday, Nov. 13 “Six Degrees of Santa”

Thursday, Nov. 17 “Sweet Navidad”

Friday, Nov. 18 “A Country Christmas Harmony”

Saturday, Nov. 19 “Santa Bootcamp”

Thursday, Nov. 24 “Baking All the Way”

Friday, Nov. 25 “Steppin into the Holidays”

Saturday, Nov. 26 “The 12 Days of Christmas Eve”

Sunday, Nov. 27 “A Christmas Spark”

Thursday, Dec. 1 “Serving Up the Holidays”

Friday, Dec. 2 “Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 3 “A New Orleans Noel”

Sunday, Dec. 4 “Merry Textmas”

Thursday, Dec. 8 “Scentsational Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 9 “A Recipe for Joy”

Saturday, Dec. 10 “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas”

Sunday, Dec. 11 “Single and Ready to Jingle”

Thursday, Dec. 15 “Record Breaking Christmas”

Friday, Dec. 16 “A Christmas to Treasure”

Saturday, Dec 17 “The Holiday Dating Guide”

