Photos show 'GMA' anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands, traveling together

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in May 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Daily Mail published photos and video showing Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes together.

Robach and Holmes are co-hosts of "GMA3: What You Need to Know," a lunchtime ABC program.

The Daily Mail photos showed the pair getting drinks, leaving a cottage, and holding hands.

Photos published by The Daily Mail show "GMA3: What You Need To Know" hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes holding hands in a car together, leaving a cottage in the Shawangunk Mountains, and getting drinks in a New York City bar.

Robach and Holmes, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton, are co-hosts on "GMA3: What You Need To Know," a lunchtime program on ABC and spin-off of the network's morning show "Good Morning America." They have been co-hosts on the program since Holmes joined Robach on the program in September 2020, Deadline reported.

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail published photos from November showing the two anchors together in a variety of non-work settings. That included photos showing the two getting drinks together at O'Donoghue's Irish Bar in Midtown New York City on November 10th, from which they left together in a car. One photo, which the Daily Mail reported was taken on November 28, showed the pair holding hands in the backseat of a car together.

The Daily Mail also published video and photos that were reportedly taken outside of a cottage in the Shawangunk Mountains, showing Holmes touching Robach's buttocks twice as she loads the trunk of a car.

At the beginning of the Wednesday broadcast of "GMA3," Holmes stated that he was hosting the show alone, despite both Robach and Ashton being announced during the show's introduction.

"Welcome to GMA3, minus two. Ain't that something?" Holmes said at beginning of the show. "Uh, yes, Robach is not here, Dr. Ashton not here. Stuck with me, folks. Ah, just take it in, eat it up."

Holmes assured viewers that both Robach and Ashton were "working today" before thanking a crew member named Billy, saying that "at least one member of the crew is supportive of just T.J. being here."

Robach married former "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue in February 2010, People reported at the time. Holmes married his wife Marilee Fiebig in March 2010, per a Facebook post he wrote for their tenth anniversary in 2020.

Robach and Holmes have made frequent appearances in each others' social media posts and recently ran the New York City Marathon together in November, according to an Instagram post from Robach. In June, Robach and Holmes traveled to London together in June to cover the Queen's Diamond Jubilee for ABC.

Currently, both Holmes' Twitter account , @tjholmes, and Instagram account, @officialtjholmes, appear to no longer be available.

Representatives for ABC News and "GMA3: What You Need To Know" did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.