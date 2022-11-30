Of course Twitter along with Facebook and I'm sure others ABC CBS NBC MSNBC New York times and all the left "main stream media" were involved in suppressing information before the election. The FBI told Zuckerberg the hunter laptop was Russian disinformation and they all followed suit. They baned accounts and made it almost impossible to talk about. CBS two years later and one day after the midterm said guess what it was real. No kidding. Free speech is dead look at the rats scurrying now. We need hearings something is terribly wrong with our federal law enforcement in this country. Collusion with big tech to get a president elected. Banana Republic America.
I read this as, he didn't know how to take any accountability for interfering with an election, and instead is crying about Musk for taking ownership of his company. Musk should be a dictator in his company, he bought it for billions of dollars! people are such snowflakes anymore lol
They did. The suppression of the hunter Biden laptop story swayed the election. Which is why big tech needs to be revamped and fair to all. Not just the left.
Related
Apple CEO Tim Cook flies to meet GOP lawmakers amid standoff with Elon Musk's Twitter
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
Elon Musk reveals he sleeps next to two guns and a painting of George Washington
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Elon Musk Announces His Choice for President
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Grown man Elon Musk giggles to himself after discovering half-a-decade old #StayWoke Twitter merch
Musk says Twitter usage is 'at an all-time high,' but a report shows that more than 1 million accounts have been deactivated or suspended since his takeover
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
Elon Musk warns Twitter managers they'll be fired for backing employees who are not 'excellent,' even as hundreds refuse to work for Twitter 2.0
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates
Fox Business
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 508