foxnebraska.com
Farming Today with KRVN: December 2, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. — Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has a look at agriculture headlines. - Nebraska Extension launches new strategic direction. - McDonald's files lawsuit alleging pork price fixing.
foxnebraska.com
Washington man sentenced for I-80 meth bust
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb — A Washington man accused of having over 100 pounds of meth in his minivan during a traffic stop in Nebraska has been sentenced. Officials said Dallas Faamausili, 36, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for having meth with intent to distribute.
foxnebraska.com
Deer harvest down compared to last year
LINCOLN, Neb. — Preliminary numbers are showing that the 2022 statewide deer harvest for the November firearm season is down compared to last year. According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, harvest was down 9% during the 2022 nine-day season compared to the 2021 season. Officials said while...
foxnebraska.com
Tom Riley to stay as Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director
LINCOLN, Neb. — Govenor-Elect Jim Pillen said the position of Nebraska Department of Natural Resources director will continue to be held by Tom Riley. Pillen said Riley will be a critical leader in the Perkins County Canal Project. "Tom has shown visionary leadership in fighting to preserve and protect...
foxnebraska.com
Former sheriff, city councilmember sentenced in vote buying scheme
WASHINGTON (TND) — A former police chief in Louisiana and a former city councilmember were sentenced this week over their role in a scheme to buy votes during a federal election. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former Chief of Police in Amite City, Louisiana and Kristian ‘Kris’ Hart, 50, a...
foxnebraska.com
Governor-elect Pillen announces School Finance Reform Committee members
LINCOLN, Neb. — Governor-elect Jim Pillen has announced the initial members of a new School Finance Reform Committee. The committee members include superintendents, state senators and farm groups:. Governor-elect Jim Pillen, Chairman. Members of Governor-elect Pillen's Policy Team. State Senator Rita Sanders. State Senator Tom Briese. Members of STANCE...
