Springboks prop Thomas du Toit banned for 3 weeks

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
South Africa's Thomas du Toit sees the red card for dangerous play during the international rugby match between England and South Africa at Twickenham stadium in London, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa prop Thomas du Toit was suspended for three weeks for his head-high tackle of England’s Luke Cowan Dickie in their rugby test last weekend.

Du Toit’s hit got him sent off in the second half at Twickenham. The Springboks still prevailed 27-13.

The prop admitted at his judicial hearing that his offense was worthy of a red card. The panel decided it was reckless rather than intentional.

For a sanction, the panel started at six weeks and reduced it to three after taking into account du Toit’s clean record and lack of aggravating factors.

He will miss three games for his Sharks club. One will be waived if he undertakes World Rugby’s coaching intervention program.

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

