Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests Ruch murder suspect
JACKSON COUNTY -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. after receiving a public tip on his potential location. JCSO deputies located the suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural...
kptv.com
Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run
JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
Klamath Falls News
Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KDRV
Two suspects arrested in connection to string of robberies in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) and the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) have arrested two suspects who are linked to a string of robberies in Klamath Falls. Police arrested 27-year-old Samuel J. McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey W. McKay in connection to five robberies...
KTVL
Pair arrested for multiple thefts in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) say two people were arrested for several recent robberies. According to officials, 27-year-old Samuel McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey McKay were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a robbery at the Speedway Express Tuesday, Nov. 29.
mybasin.com
MEDFORD POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AT TINSELTOWN
On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
KTVL
Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide
Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1
On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
KDRV
Medford Police confirm shot fired at movie theater, case under investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford police say today they are investigating a report of a shot fired at Tinseltown theater. They say the gunshot hit a person in the leg, and they say it was self inflicted. Medford Police Department (MPD) says today it will refer the case to the District...
KDRV
Medford man died in I-5 pedestrian-auto collision near Barnett Road
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford man is dead today as a pedestrian hit by a truck along Interstate 5 in Medford. Oregon State Police (OSP) report today that 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar died last night after 7pm near mile post 27 in South Medford. That location is near the I-5 interchange...
kptv.com
Shoplifter hit by truck while running
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
KTVL
Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
medfordoregon.gov
Joint Message from Medford Police and Fire Chiefs
Joint Message from Chief of Police, Justin Ivens and Fire Chief, Eric Thompson. Throughout the past year our departments have been working to evaluate current levels of service and identify ways we can effectively address the growing and evolving needs of our community. Based off data from two level of...
KTVL
Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
Klamath Falls News
Klamath County data breach
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
KTVL
Jackson County Jail forced to release hundreds of inmates due to overcrowding
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) posted a breakdown of the October adult in-custody force releases from the county jail. JCSO says October was the first month the jail was at full operational capacity since March 2020, citing the COVID outbreak as a reason. The...
KCSO continues to receive numerous reports of phone scams
KCSO continues to receive numerous reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demanding money or the target would be arrested, or make a request for the victim to respond to a local law enforcement office for contact.
ijpr.org
Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat
Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
SFist
Endangered Gray Wolves Give Birth to Largest Pack Of Pups California Has Seen in A Century
Congratulations are in order for the two endangered gray wolves OR-85 and his female mate WHA01F, who just welcomed eight new pups, the largest litter of gray wolf pups California has seen in more than 100 years. In very encouraging wildlife news, the Chronicle ran a Tuesday story declaring “California...
Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st
Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
Klamath Alerts
Klamath Falls, OR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.https://www.klamathalerts.com
Comments / 2