Klamath Falls, OR

KDRV

Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrests Ruch murder suspect

JACKSON COUNTY -- The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies arrested the Ruch murder suspect Friday evening at 8:35 p.m. after receiving a public tip on his potential location. JCSO deputies located the suspect, Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, on a property in the 2900 block of Eastside Road in rural...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Sheriff: Oregon murder suspect still on the run

JACKSON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a man suspected of a late November murder. According to JCSO, the murder happened Nov. 28 at a marijuana grow outside of Jacksonville Ore. Investigators say Luis Ayala-Zavala, 31, of Jacksonville, was shot to death by suspect Jose “Alfredo” Sotelo-Palma, 38, from Sinaloa, Mexico.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
Klamath Falls News

Two men arrested for robbery spree in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On November 29, 2022, detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD), with assistance from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), identified and arrested two people in connection to several robberies that occurred in Klamath Falls. Samuel J. McConathy (27) and Geoffrey W. McKay (25)...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KTVL

Pair arrested for multiple thefts in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Klamath County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) say two people were arrested for several recent robberies. According to officials, 27-year-old Samuel McConathy and 25-year-old Geoffrey McKay were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a robbery at the Speedway Express Tuesday, Nov. 29.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

MEDFORD POLICE INVESTIGATE ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AT TINSELTOWN

On November 23, 2022 at approximately 11:05 p.m., Medford Police Officers were dispatched to Tinseltown located at 651 Medford Center for a report of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theatre. Officers responded and located the involved male outside the theatre with an apparent gunshot wound to his thigh. The male was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Detectives Investigating Rural Jacksonville Homicide

Ruch, ORE. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies responded to a report of a shooting last night at 7:24 p.m. at the 2300 block of Little Applegate Road outside Jacksonville. When deputies arrived the male victim was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Witnesses named a possible suspect but the case remains under investigation. Victim identification is pending next of kin notification.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
oregontoday.net

I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Dec. 1

On Tuesday, November 29th, at approximately 7:11 PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a reported vehicle versus pedestrian collision on Interstate 5, near mile post 27, in Jackson County. The preliminary investigation indicated Gabriel Escobar (39), of Medford, had recently fled on foot from a nearby Fred Meyer after allegedly shoplifting. Escobar attempted to run across the freeway when he was struck and killed by a commercial motor vehicle traveling northbound in the slow lane. The slow lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while the crash investigation was conducted. OSP was assisted by the Jackson County STAR Team, Medford PD, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Shoplifter hit by truck while running

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police. The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Man who shot self in theater believed to be under the influence

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Police Department released additional information about the accidental shooting at a theater last week. According to police, officers were dispatched to Tinseltown for reports of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the movie theater. Officers found the male in question outside the theater with an apparent...
MEDFORD, OR
medfordoregon.gov

Joint Message from Medford Police and Fire Chiefs

Joint Message from Chief of Police, Justin Ivens and Fire Chief, Eric Thompson. Throughout the past year our departments have been working to evaluate current levels of service and identify ways we can effectively address the growing and evolving needs of our community. Based off data from two level of...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Fire department warns about lithium-ion battery explosions

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department says it has seen an increase in fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. According to officials, this fire broke out after a person was changing their scooter batteries on an apartment windowsill. The batteries overheated and exploded. MFD sent out these safety tips to...
MEDFORD, OR
Klamath Falls News

Klamath County data breach

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Klamath County Developmental Disability Services (KCDDS) notified 547 individuals of a breach of unsecured personal patient-protected health information after discovering the event on October 21. In October, it was brought to the attention of the Klamath County Information Technology Department, that a data set was inappropriately...
Klamath Alerts

KCSO continues to receive numerous reports of phone scams

KCSO continues to receive numerous reports of phone scams. Some of these scams reference current or former Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees and make statements about failure to appear for grand jury and demanding money or the target would be arrested, or make a request for the victim to respond to a local law enforcement office for contact.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ijpr.org

Advocates' survey says homeless residents are frustrated with Rogue Retreat

Volunteers with the street outreach project Judi’s Midnight Diner talked with 39 unhoused people over the summer along the Bear Creek Greenway. Results from their survey show 75% of respondents said they don’t trust the Rogue Retreat staff to treat them fairly. “You know, we ask people what...
Klamath Alerts

Weather: City and County Schools Closed December 1st

Update: All Klamath County schools and all schools and activities in the city school district have been cancelled for December 1st due to winter weather conditions. Winter weather driving conditions exist with chain requirements in many mountain passes. Snow is expected to continue until tapering off this afternoon/evening.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
