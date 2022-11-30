The first season of the funniest comedy on network television tops this week’s new entertainment options. “Ghosts” Grade A: Rose McIver spent five seasons dealing with all the ups and downs of being one of the living dead with her series “iZombie.” Her new show, the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” has her among the living but she’s again working in a very supernatural world. And, like “iZombie,” her new job comes with a lot of dark humor.

1 DAY AGO