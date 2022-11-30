Read full article on original website
Related
Clarence Gilyard Leaves Behind a Fortune and an Admirable Acting Career
Hollywood is filled with plenty of talented and award-winning actors and actresses but few have a track record comparable to Clarence Gilyard. Gilyard made his first TV appearance in Diff’rent Strokes in 1981 and continued to grace millions of televisions for years after. After appearing in several TV series...
KGET 17
Prime Video’s ‘Riches’ full of emotional family drama
The new Prime Video series “Riches” looks at what happens when the patriarch of the family and business mogul dies. It would not be a back-stabbing television drama if his passing went off without any complications. The fact he turns over the company to the children from his...
KGET 17
‘Ghosts’ will scare up some fun entertainment
The first season of the funniest comedy on network television tops this week’s new entertainment options. “Ghosts” Grade A: Rose McIver spent five seasons dealing with all the ups and downs of being one of the living dead with her series “iZombie.” Her new show, the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” has her among the living but she’s again working in a very supernatural world. And, like “iZombie,” her new job comes with a lot of dark humor.
