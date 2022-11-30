ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET 17

Prime Video’s ‘Riches’ full of emotional family drama

The new Prime Video series “Riches” looks at what happens when the patriarch of the family and business mogul dies. It would not be a back-stabbing television drama if his passing went off without any complications. The fact he turns over the company to the children from his...
‘Ghosts’ will scare up some fun entertainment

The first season of the funniest comedy on network television tops this week’s new entertainment options. “Ghosts” Grade A: Rose McIver spent five seasons dealing with all the ups and downs of being one of the living dead with her series “iZombie.” Her new show, the CBS comedy “Ghosts,” has her among the living but she’s again working in a very supernatural world. And, like “iZombie,” her new job comes with a lot of dark humor.

