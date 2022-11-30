Read full article on original website
Man Found Dead After Being Left By Friends At A BarStill UnsolvedHouston, TX
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companionhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
At least three people were shot in shootings on the east side of Houston within the span of one hour Friday eveninghoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Bgirl City Holds Huge Jam For She-Breakers and Street Artists in HoustonMae A.Houston, TX
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $3.49 Million, This Exquisite Custom-built Home in Houston Texas is Ideal for Even The Grandest of Gatherings
6505 Mercer Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 6505 Mercer Street, Houston, Texas is described as an exquisite custom-built home with large dining room, gourmet kitchen, expansive game room with bar, and Control4 Smart Home system. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,626 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6505 Mercer Street, please contact Kasteena Parikh (Phone: 713 581 0677) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
Haute Houston home overflows with elegance and updated features
11102 Wickwood Dr. Houston, TX 77024 Neighborhood: Piney Point VillageStyle: MediterraneanSquare footage: 10,359Beds: 5-6Baths: 6 full, 1 partialPrice: $5,395,000 The lowdown: Designed by Robert Dame, this elegant home combines romantic European style with modern finishes and amenities. Photo courtesy of TK Images11102 Wickwood Dr. is listed for $5,395,000. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesA sweeping marble staircase guarantees a grand entry. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesIt's crowned by a stained glass dome. Photo courtesy of TK ImagesThe kitchen features a large island. ...
The Ice Shack opens newest location in Tomball
The Ice Shack offers a variety of treats for customers. (Courtesy The Ice Shack) The Ice Shack opened its newest location Nov. 11 at 24026 Kuykendahl Road, Tomball. The Ice Shack specializes in serving up New York-style Italian ice, milkshakes and hot dogs. The Ice Shack also offers indoor and outdoor space for games or parties. www.iceshackitalianice.com.
Preowned car dealership to mark first location in Katy in 2023
CarSquad will have the capacity for up to 1,500 vehicles. (Courtesy Pexels) CarSquad, a preowned car dealership from the Florida brand Off Lease Only, will open its flagship store in Katy on Jan. 5. Its location at the northwest corner of I-10 and Grand Parkway, next to Memorial Hermann Sports...
3 tony Tanglewood dwellings open their doors for Houston's oldest holiday home tour
Since 1941, the Kappa Kappa Gamma Charitable Foundation of Houston and the Kappa Kappa Gamma Houston Alumnae Association have hosted the biennial Holiday Pilgrimage Home Tour. It's allowed guests into some of Houston's finest addresses to see their holiday decor, while also raising millions of dollars for area charities.The home tour is back this year, with a focus on Tanglewood. Three homes are available for viewing, part of Kappa Kappa Gamma's Making Spirits Bright for Our Community campaign. Homes are open Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3 from 10 am to 4 pm.Go inside 414 Shadywood Rd., 5936 Deerwood...
Luxurious new mid-rise coming to River Oaks elevates with Park Avenue flair and lock-and-leave living
One of Houston's most coveted neighborhoods will be host to an elegant new Park Avenue vibe for Inner-Loop-minded buyers.A new mid-rise is set to break ground in the tony area between River Oaks and Avalon Place next year. Christened The Lexington (2419 Mimosa Dr.), the new condominium project is the latest development from Pelican Builders, the company behind the nearby buzzy boutique mid-rise, The Revere. The Lexington is set to break ground in the first quarter of 2023, with initial residences available around 18 months after groundbreaking, per press materials.A collab between Pelican Builders and the award-winning, Houston-based...
Beloved Houston urban farm toasts local culinary legend with new cooking courses and classroom
For longtime Houston food insiders, Peg Lee needs no introduction. A lifelong local culinary instructor, she has been a fixture in the food scene since the 1970s, where she (often humorously) led cooking classes at Houston Community College. She was a no-brainer to found and direct Rice Epicurean's cooking school. And the newly launched Central Market made waves in 2001 by enticing her to launch its now wildly successful cooking school, which, thanks to Lee, has lured top national and international chefs and food names.Along the way, Lee mentored now well-known chefs such as Robert Del Grande, Greg Martin, and...
realtynewsreport.com
Energy Firm Moving Headquarters
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Apache Corp. will relocate its headquarters to Houston’s Westchase area where it has leased 328,000 SF of office space. Apache, a major oil and gas company, is relocating from the Galleria area to the Briarlake Plaza development along the Sam Houston tollway in West Houston.Atlanta-based Cousins Properties acquired the two-building Briarlake property through its acquisition of TIER REIT in 2019.
New craft brewery bringing 'bold American beer,' Texas comfort food, live music, and more to Sugar Land
Houston’s growing craft brewery scene will add a new outpost in Sugar Land. Talyard Brewing Co. recently began construction on a 15,000-square-foot production and tap room that will open in early 2024.Located in Imperial, a massive mixed-use development on the site of the former Imperial Sugar refinery, Talyard will occupy a three-and-a-half acre site that will include a beer garden with shaded seating areas, pickle ball courts, a playground, and a stage for live entertainment.Principals Keith Teague and Chuck Laughter are Sugar Land natives and neighbors who bring experience from the business world to Talyard. In a release, Teague says...
cw39.com
ROAD RE-OPENED | IH-10 Katy at Barker Cypress
HOUSTON (KIAH) -Just after midnight, reports came in of a hazard along the Katy freeway. Repairs have been made to the roadway. According to scanner traffic, steel was sticking out of the concrete. All eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway have re-opened, but traffic still remains. Common Alternate Routes to...
cw39.com
Two Houston-area cities among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two Houston-area cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state. Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas. Galveston and Richmond made the list. Other cities listed in the top 10...
coveringkaty.com
Katy area resident wins $1 million
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A Katy area resident won $1 million in the October 31 Powerball drawing. The winner wants to remain anonymous. The ticket was purchased at Annie Stop N Shop at 6402 Airline Drive in Houston. The winner matched all five white ball numbers but missed the winning Powerball..The winning numbers were 13, 19, 36, 39, and 59, but the winning Powerball, number 13, did not match.
7 events in Tomball, Magnolia to attend this weekend, Dec. 2-4
The Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce is presenting its Magic of Christmas Parade of Lights on Dec. 3. (Courtesy Greater Magnolia Parkway Chamber of Commerce) Houston Glass Blowing will be demonstrating a live, narrated glass blowing. As the Houston area's only open-access glass blowing studio, the Tomball community is able watch glass blowing experiences, participate in classes, purchase art or host events at the venue. 3-5 p.m. Free. Glass Blowing Houston, 17442 FM 2920, Tomball. 832-559-3339. www.txartisan.com.
realtynewsreport.com
Attorneys Lease Downtown Office Space
HOUSTON — (Realty News Report) – The Chamberlain Hrdlicka law firm has extended its lease at Two Allen Center, the office tower located at 1200 Smith Street in downtown Houston. In recent years, Brookfield Properties has spent millions to improve the Allen Center complex, which has 3.2 million...
Promising East End Mediterranean cafe closes and rebrands as new Italian-American bistro
One of this year’s most promising new restaurants has closed, but its chefs have a new concept planned for the space. Café Louie announced that it has closed and will become a new Italian restaurant called Louie’s Italian American. Opened in May by chef Angelo Emiliani and his sister, pastry chef Lucianna Emiliani, Café Louie offered a Mediterranean-influenced take on the all-day cafe. Mornings featured pastries by Lucianna with savory items such as breakfast sandwiches. Chef Angelo served a more elevated dinner menu built around bistro classics such as shrimp cocktail, roast chicken, and freshly made pastas.The closing comes as...
District Market celebrates one year as Houston's first Black-owned grocery store
District Market owner Robert Thomas opened his store—which is Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store—in November 2021. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) As Houston’s first Black-owned grocery store, District Market specializes in carrying a variety of unique locally- and minority-owned products, owner Robert Thomas said. In November, District Market...
New Sushi by Hidden restaurant will have you in and out in 30 minutes
Sushi by Hidden will offer a speedy 12 pieces for 10 guests at a time.
Luxe plastic surgery center injects River Oaks with cutting-edge techniques, posh recovery suites, secret access, and more
With the holiday season in full swing and many prepping for a new look for the new year, image-conscious Houstonians have a new option for cutting-edge cosmetic treatments and plastic surgery in one of Houston’s most elite neighborhoods.Nuveau Plastic Surgery + Medical Aesthetics, a local leader in cosmetic medical procedures, has quietly opened a sleek new facility in River Oaks (3720 Westheimer Rd.). Owned and operated by renowned (and board-certified) plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Lee, the facility offers myriad reconstructive surgeries for men, women, and children, as well as beauty treatments, touch-ups, and more.Aside from top-of-the-line technology, instrumentation, and treatments,...
Affluent Houston 'burb's big holiday spending leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week.1. Affluent Houston suburb leads region for highest holiday spending budgets in U.S. Sugar Land has the nation's 15th highest average holiday budget, a study reports.2. City of Houston announces boil notice updates, timeline, and important tips. The boil water notice prompted school closures and generally disrupted life around Houston. 3. Disney's Strange World is a visual stunner with too many story ideas. It's one of Disney's "less successful films," our critic opines.4. New sushi restaurant by Hidden Omakase opens in Rice Village with affordable, 30-minute meals. The new restaurant offers an expedited version of Hidden Omakase's premium tasting menu.5. Innovative, gluten-free Montrose restaurant returns with new breads and pastries, coffees, and hours. The yearlong closure allowed the restaurant to give customers more of what they want.
bluebonnetnews.com
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
