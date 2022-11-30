ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
arizonasuntimes.com

Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable

A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
SHREVEPORT, LA
myarklamiss.com

Ribbon cutting and open house for STAR Academy in Strong

STRONG, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Strong High School in Strong, Ark., is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house on December 13, 2022, for STAR Academy. STAR Academy is a “school within a school” program that helps students typically in the middle school and high school range who have failed one or more classes.
STRONG, AR
txktoday.com

Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
TEXARKANA, TX
KEEL Radio

Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing

Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTBS

KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to El Dorado, Ar

EL DORADO, Ark. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed to the Natural State and El Dorado, Arkansas for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of Dec. 5 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will...
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student

Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 29

South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended November 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Tax Contact Update, Richard Thurlkill's Club, 127 Rabbit Road, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Reinstatement, Michael S. Meinert, LLC, Bette Ann Meinert, 2903 West Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Change Of Registered Agent...
EL DORADO, AR
ktalnews.com

Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Teams arrive in Texarkana ahead of Live United Bowl

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Teams participating in the Live United Football Bowl game arrived in Texarkana on Thursday, Dec. 1 and didn’t waste any time giving support to the community. Players with Southeast Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University met at Harvest Regional Food Bank to lend a...
TEXARKANA, AR

