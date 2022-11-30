Read full article on original website
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
Teacher Posts That Confusing Students About Gender Identity Is Enjoyable
A Louisiana elementary music teacher posted to social media that confusing young students about gender identity and “ignoring” their questions is enjoyable. Blaine Banghart, a teacher at University Elementary School in Shreveport, part of the Caddo Parish Public Schools, explained in a Facebook post that it has been enjoyable to confuse young students about gender identity purposefully, Fox News reported.
myarklamiss.com
Ribbon cutting and open house for STAR Academy in Strong
STRONG, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Strong High School in Strong, Ark., is hosting a ribbon cutting and open house on December 13, 2022, for STAR Academy. STAR Academy is a “school within a school” program that helps students typically in the middle school and high school range who have failed one or more classes.
txktoday.com
Kicking off Christmas in Downtown Texarkana
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Monday, December 5th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy. The festivities will begin with the Christmas Market from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. at the Kress Gap,...
myarklamiss.com
New surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center speaks at Camden Lions Club on November 30
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. Cimenga Tshibaka, a new general surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center, spoke about his time in South Arkansas at the Camden Lions Club’s meeting on November 30, 2022. Dr. Cimenga was introduced by Joe Michael Givens, corporate compliance officer for OCMC. According to...
Bossier High School Student Arrested for Terrorizing
Parkway High Student Arrested for Terrorizing On Thursday, November 22nd, Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15- year-old Parkway High School student for making terroristic threats while at school. Earlier in the week, the PHS student made alarming comments that were overheard by other students during class....
KTBS
KTBS 3 Community Caravan heading to El Dorado, Ar
EL DORADO, Ark. - We're gassing up for another road trip. We're headed to the Natural State and El Dorado, Arkansas for our next KTBS 3 Community Caravan. We'll be there the week of Dec. 5 and Rick Rowe will be highlighting what makes the area so special. Lunch will...
KTBS
Retired teacher to challenge school zone camera speeding ticket
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Ginger Marks is a retired teacher. So she says she does not speed through school zones. Something else she plans not to do -- pay a big ticket she got through one of those school zone cameras set up in the city. Marks is contesting the $135...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Six houses sell in Columbia County
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded October 31 - November 22 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land...
magnoliareporter.com
State releases $270 million in water/wastewater funds, including $3 million plus for Magnolia
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission approved $270 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution at its meeting on Friday. A total of 157 projects will receive funding across 58 counties. Among the grants are three to the City of Magnolia totaling $698,331.75 and $2,053,266 for the cast iron...
KSLA
Miller County clerk retiring after 50 years
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Mary Pankey, “the legend” as her friends refer to her, is retiring. Pankey has worked with the court system in Texarkana and Miller County for 50 years and is now calling it quits. She began her career as Texarkana Arkansas city clerk and was elected as circuit clerk in 2006. With past and present judges in attendance, Pankey was honored on Dec.1 at the county courthouse as she prepares for retirement at the end of this month.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
KTBS
City of Shreveport to sell surplus vehicles, equipment through auction Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport along with other various government agencies will conduct an online-only internet surplus vehicle and equipment auction at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. It ends whenever the bidding stops. The auction will include a huge fleet of retired police cruisers, administrative vehicles, SUVs, a fire truck,...
Former El Dorado school counselor arrested for selling tobacco and alcohol to minors, police say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 1, 2022, a former school counselor with the El Dorado School District, 38-year-old Megan B. Wilson, was arrested for allegedly selling tobacco and alcohol to minors. According to El Dorado News-Times, the arrest took place after a lengthy investigation by El Dorado Police. Wilson made her first […]
KTBS
Tom Arceneaux disavows PAC connected to Greg Tarver attack ads
SHREVEPORT, La. - "Today I am urging a Baton Rouge-based Political Action Committee to stop running negative ads against my opponent." That was the message Friday afternoon from Shreveport Republican mayoral candidate, Tom Arceneaux. The attorney and former city councilman issued a written statement disavowing Watchdog PAC LLC, which Arceneaux...
ktalnews.com
Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas HS student
Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a classmate last year after an argument at school continued off-campus. Trial underway for teen in murder of fellow Texas …. Testimony is underway in the trial of a Texarkana teenager accused of fatally shooting a...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, November 29
South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended November 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Tax Contact Update, Richard Thurlkill's Club, 127 Rabbit Road, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Reinstatement, Michael S. Meinert, LLC, Bette Ann Meinert, 2903 West Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 11/21/22. Change Of Registered Agent...
KSLA
Gunshots lead to school lockdowns in Minden; 2 arrested for suspected involvement
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - Gunshots were heard in broad daylight in Minden, leading to the schools in the area to lock down. On Nov. 29, a Minden Police Department (MPD) lieutenant heard several shots being fired near the area of Talton Street. The schools in the area were placed on lockdown.
ktalnews.com
Prator points to criticism of governor for removal from state board
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator is off two statewide law enforcement boards without explanation, but he says it’s probably no coincidence that his removal follows his continued public criticism of Gov. John Bel Edwards’s comprehensive criminal justice reforms. Earlier this month, Edwards appointed...
KSLA
Man shot in back during drive-by near Lakeshore Drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot while in a vehicle at an intersection near Lakeshore Drive, then drove himself to a nearby Family Dollar. On Dec. 3, around 4:15 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report at Lakeshore Drive. When officers arrived they discovered a man with a gunshot wound on his left lower back.
KSLA
Teams arrive in Texarkana ahead of Live United Bowl
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Teams participating in the Live United Football Bowl game arrived in Texarkana on Thursday, Dec. 1 and didn’t waste any time giving support to the community. Players with Southeast Oklahoma State University and Emporia State University met at Harvest Regional Food Bank to lend a...
Comments / 0