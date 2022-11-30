Read full article on original website
Township Future presents SpeakerSeries with president of Montgomery County Community Foundation on Dec 6
THE WOODLANDS, TX – ‘Tis the season for giving and TownshipFuture is proud to present Non-Profits in The Woodlands, the last last presentation of the year of the organization’s SpeakerSeries. With the holiday season in full swing and each of us looking to make donations to non-profit…
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22
IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney
Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
Holiday Light Show Reveal at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands
Patients inside Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands received a large dose of Texas-sized holiday cheer with the kick-off of a holiday light show visible from inside their hospital rooms. Some who could travel, watched the action from outside. Santa Claus also made a very special appearance to greet children throughout the hospital. Also included in the round-up, an exclusive performance from ballet dancers in The Nutcracker.
Montgomery County Business To Give Away HVAC System This Holiday Season
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — In the spirit of the season, Carl’s Quality Cooling and Heating is giving away one free residential heating and cooling system to someone in need. If you know a resident within the community who is experiencing financial hardship and is in need of a new HVAC system, please use this form to nominate them.
City of Rosenberg’s Hometown Holiday Festival set for Dec. 3
Discover Downtown Rosenberg invites the public to join the City of Rosenberg's Hometown Holiday Festival on December 3 from noon-8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Rosenberg (2100 Ave G). The event is free and open to the public. A wide variety of food vendors, including our local downtown Rosenberg restaurants, will...
Affordable Family Fun: Italian Water Circus visits Katy; Tickets start at $10
HOUSTON – The weekend is here and if you are looking for an affordable outing the whole family will love, KPRC 2 is here to help. KPRC 2′s Sofia Ojeda went inside Cirque Italia, a water circus of performances under the big top, right in our backyard. Aerial...
Houston man offers $2,000 reward for return of stolen inflatable holiday yard decoration
HOUSTON — Brazen thieves were caught on camera stealing holiday décor in a northwest Houston neighborhood early Thursday morning. The two thieves took an inflatable Rudolph from the lawn of a home near TC Jester and the North Loop. The homeowners have put out a $2,000 reward for Rudolph's return.
After giant inflatable Rudolph gets returned, more come forward over stolen holiday yard decorations
HOUSTON — A giant inflatable Rudolph has been returned after thieves were caught on camera stealing it from a northwest Houston yard in the middle of the night. The homeowner credits a story KHOU 11 ran Thursday night for Rudolph's return. "I was just happy to have Rudolph back,"...
FREE: Houston residents can get their pets Spayed & Neutered courtesy Pet Set & the City
HOUSTON (KIAH) If you have a pet, you know they are truly part of your family. And if you plan on adopting one, you will get that feeling too! You also learn, you’ll do anything for them. But having a pet can also be expensive. That’s why one local...
Pet Food Pantry For Senior Citizens – December 3, 2022
LSAWL is sponsoring a Pet Food Pantry for senior citizens in Montgomery County on Saturday, December 3rd in New Caney. Please share and thank you Lonestar Animal Welfare League for all that you do in Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4564110.
The Woodlands Township installs new directors and officers
THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a regular meeting and an Economic Development Zone (EDZ) Meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and installed new directors and officers. The Woodlands Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors at the beginning of the meeting. Following recognition of…
Montgomery County Food Bank opens food pantry in Travis Intermediate
Montgomery County Food Bank partnered with Amazon to open a food pantry Nov. 30. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery County Food Bank held the grand opening for a food pantry at Travis Intermediate School on Nov. 30. Amazon donated the funding to help the Montgomery County Food Bank open the food…
Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business
Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure
8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service
Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service. For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
Johnson Development to build third master-planned community in Montgomery County
Houston-based Johnson Development Corp. has teamed up with California-based IHP Capital Partners for a yet-to-be-named community outside Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2022/11/30/johnson-development-montgomery-county-community.html?ana=RSS&s=article_search.
MCTXSheriff Celebrates 185 years of Service
For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area,…
Houston’s 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Your Tamale on at Tamale Festival Houston
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The East End’s 11th annual Tamale Festival Houston takes over Navigation Esplanade, and its bringing good food, live music, refreshing drinks, and all kinds of tamales with it. Tickets start at $9.99.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge
As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.
