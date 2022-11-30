ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22

IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
NEW CANEY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Holiday Light Show Reveal at Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands

Patients inside Texas Children’s Hospital The Woodlands received a large dose of Texas-sized holiday cheer with the kick-off of a holiday light show visible from inside their hospital rooms. Some who could travel, watched the action from outside. Santa Claus also made a very special appearance to greet children throughout the hospital. Also included in the round-up, an exclusive performance from ballet dancers in The Nutcracker.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Fort Bend Star

City of Rosenberg’s Hometown Holiday Festival set for Dec. 3

Discover Downtown Rosenberg invites the public to join the City of Rosenberg's Hometown Holiday Festival on December 3 from noon-8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Rosenberg (2100 Ave G). The event is free and open to the public. A wide variety of food vendors, including our local downtown Rosenberg restaurants, will...
ROSENBERG, TX
mocomotive.com

Pet Food Pantry For Senior Citizens – December 3, 2022

LSAWL is sponsoring a Pet Food Pantry for senior citizens in Montgomery County on Saturday, December 3rd in New Caney. Please share and thank you Lonestar Animal Welfare League for all that you do in Montgomery County. Original Article: https://www.kingwood.com/msg/news.php?news_id=4564110.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

The Woodlands Township installs new directors and officers

THE WOODLANDS, TX — The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a regular meeting and an Economic Development Zone (EDZ) Meeting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, and installed new directors and officers. The Woodlands Fire Department Honor Guard presented the colors at the beginning of the meeting. Following recognition of…
Community Impact Houston

Woodlands Family Dental celebrates 15 years in business

Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating its 15-year anniversary. (Courtesy Woodlands Family Dental) Woodlands Family Dental is celebrating 15 years in business this December at 1400 Research Forest Drive, Ste. 120, The Woodlands. Offering a variety of dental services, Woodlands Family Dental also has locations at 26400 Kuykendahl Road, Ste. A240, The Woodlands, and 3173 W. Holcombe Blvd., Houston. 281-602-3942. www.woodlandsdental.com.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $5.49 Million Magnificent Estate In Humble Texas Offers Classy Resort Living With Absolute Safe And Secure

8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard Home in Humble, Texas for Sale. 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, Humble, Texas offers the outstanding resort living with tennis courts, a refreshing pool, billiards room with full bar and separate guest quarters with so many other amenities. This Home in Humble offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 17,331 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Deer Ridge Estates Boulevard, please contact Dana Olejniczak (Phone number: 713 558 1953) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HUMBLE, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service

Montgomery County Sheriff Celebrates 185 Years of Service. For nearly two centuries, Montgomery County has proudly led at the forefront of Texas history. Upon receiving a land grant from Mexico in 1825, Stephen F. Austin began soliciting settlers in what was then known as the Lake Creek Settlement. Montgomery, later known as the largest town in the area, drew the attention of colonists, who began flocking to the area’s rich timber, farmland, and grazing pastures. After Texas won her independence from Mexico in 1836, Montgomery became the focal point of a stagecoach line that ran from Houston to Huntsville, increasing the region’s prominence.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies to wear special 185th anniversary badge

As its 185th anniversary approaches, some Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be wearing special badges to commemorate the occasion. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Sheriff-s-deputies-special-185th-anniversary-badge-17623877.php.

