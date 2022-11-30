Greenville Lions Club member Annette Cartwright presents Benjamin Faulkenberry with a certificate of appreciation and recognition for being named this year’s “Ugliest Man” during a club meeting Nov. 21. Faulkenberry, who works at Dunklin Funeral Home, spoke to the Greenville Lions Club about the services provided at Dunklin Funeral Home and about the opportunity to be voted the “Ugliest Man” as a part of the club’s annual Radio Day fundraiser. Faulkenberry will ride on the club’s float during the upcoming Christmas Parade.

GREENVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO