Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
955wtvy.com
More Christmas Events This Weekend
There more Christmas events in The Wiregrass this weekend. The Town of Rehobeth will have its 2nd annual Christmas Parade begin at 9am Saturday at the high school. Also, tomorrow the 5th annual Whoville Celebration in Downtown Enterprise will take place from 10am until 4pm on West College Street. The...
wtvy.com
WATCH: City of Dothan Christmas Tree Lighting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The City of Dothan is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 1. The event will take place at the Dothan Civic Center and will begin at 5:30 p.m. Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa in the Dothan Opera House following the...
wdhn.com
Geneva’s Christmas in the Park opens Friday night
Geneva, Ala. (WDHN)— Friday night, the City of Two Rivers holds its annual Christmas parade along Commerce Street in the downtown district. The parade will turn onto East Town Avenue and end at Robert Fowler Park. At that time,. Christmas in the Park will officially kick off in Geneva.
wtvy.com
15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!
Captain Rachel David from the Dothan Police Department gives some tips on safety around the holidays. Talking "My Christmas Angel" Shay George and Mildretta Penn join News 4 This Morning to talk about "My Christmas Angel," coming to the Dothan Opera House on Saturday at 3 and 7 p.m. Updated:...
wtvy.com
Talking "My Christmas Angel"
A new helicopter will assist the residents of Enterprise. 15th Annual On-The-Air Blood Drive Results and Thank You!. It ended up being a great day for LifeSouth, as they ended up with a total of 146 registered donors, 125 collected along with 8 platelets and 6 double red cell products collected in both Dothan and at the Blood Mobile in Enterprise.
wtvy.com
Geneva City Schools hold auction this Saturday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva City School CTE and the Geneva FFA are hosting an auction this Saturday, December 3. The event will be held at the Geneva County Farm Center and starts at 10 a.m. This is Geneva FFA’s first annual auction. They’ve been hard at work crafting several...
unionspringsherald.com
Community Garden Project donates greens
The Bullock / Barbour County Extension Community Garden Project is an ongoing project that runs all year long. Bullock County Extension Agent Jeffery Moore oversees this project and its twenty participants. The Community Garden Program grows everything, including turnip greens, watermelons, blueberries, and other fruits and vegetables. Mr. Red Perry...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
Greenville Advocate
Greenville’s “Ugliest Man” visits Lions Club
Greenville Lions Club member Annette Cartwright presents Benjamin Faulkenberry with a certificate of appreciation and recognition for being named this year’s “Ugliest Man” during a club meeting Nov. 21. Faulkenberry, who works at Dunklin Funeral Home, spoke to the Greenville Lions Club about the services provided at Dunklin Funeral Home and about the opportunity to be voted the “Ugliest Man” as a part of the club’s annual Radio Day fundraiser. Faulkenberry will ride on the club’s float during the upcoming Christmas Parade.
wtvy.com
Goree family sell over 1,100 pieces of meat in two days
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Goree family, who have hosted a Boston Butt and Rib sale for the last 13 years in memory of their daughter Sarah, sold over 1,100 pieces of meat in just two days as part of this year’s sale. The announcement was made as part...
wdhn.com
Brief cooldown today, then we warm back up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will be much cooler as most locations only make it to around the 60 degree mark for highs. Mainly sunny skies will prevail. We’ll start warming back up on Friday as we rise from the low 40s into the mid and possibly upper 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will fill the skies.
wdhn.com
City contractor to begin sewer line work in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A city contractor will begin working on sewer lines on multiple streets in Dothan. L&K Contracting plans to work on sewer lines, manholes, and laterals from Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9, weather permitting. The following streets will be under construction:. Houston Street. North...
wtvy.com
Fort Rucker Exchange Celebrates $13.5 Million Renovation
FORT RUCKER, Ala. (Exchange Post) - The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is debuting a new look at Fort Rucker—just in time for the holidays. The Exchange shopping center’s $13.5 million renovation brings modern convenience to more than 39,000 military shoppers. Fort Rucker Garrison Commander Col. Robert...
wtvy.com
School Closings and Delays for November 30, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here is a current list of Wiregrass area school systems closing or delayed as a result of severe weather:. EUFAULA CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED UNTIL 7 A.M. OPP CITY SCHOOLS - BUSES DELAYED. VIVIAN B. ADAMS SCHOOL - CLOSED. HOUSTON ACADEMY - NO CLOSING OR...
Troy Messenger
Cold water cornbread: Better than a T-bone steak
While the coming of Christmas is heralded with “the hanging of the greens.”. Thanksgiving is welcomed with fresh greens, black-eyed peas and the frying of cornbread. And, those whose grew up on cold water cornbread are the envy of cornbread connoisseurs worldwide. Ella Wheeler, of the Roeton community, is...
wtvy.com
Update on storm damage across the Wiregrass and state
Nobody is reported injured in Geneva County, though other areas didn’t fair as well. No injuries were reported, and it is not immediately known if weather contributed to the fire. A Swamp Gravy Christmas. Updated: 4 hours ago. Cotton Hall Theater's Christmas productions are always fan favorites ... But...
wtvy.com
Fire damages Dothan home as storms strike
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A home in Dothan’s historic Garden District received damage when it burned as severe storms passed through the city. The fire occurred on Wednesday morning along Gardenia Drive. No injuries were reported in the fire that occurred with frequent lightning strikes in the aea. Storms...
wdhn.com
Plans to extend Enterprise Municipal Airport
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An air ambulance based at Enterprise Municipal Airport is the latest addition to that facility. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper says he and the city council are working to get federal and state grant dollars to extend the runway from 51 hundred to six-thousand feet. The...
wdhn.com
Major power outages in north Wiregrass
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)– Hundreds of people are without power in Coffee and Crenshaw County, per the South Alabama Electric Cooperative. As of 5:21 a.m., approximately 285 people are without power in north Coffee County. Around 376 people are without power in south Crenshaw County. Most Wiregrass counties are under...
wdhn.com
Health care scam in Coffee and Houston counties
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass authorities say a new scam is targeting healthcare authorities in Coffee and surrounding counties. On Tuesday, a person or persons is calling nurse practitioners in walk-in clinics in Enterprise and Dothan. They specifically ask for a nurse practitioner by name working at a clinic....
Comments / 0