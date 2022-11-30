Ladycats gear up for district with win over Corsicana

In its final tuneup before beginning District 20-3A play, the Mexia girls basketball team played the way it has through the first dozen games in a 53-36 victory over Corsicana at the Mexia High School gym Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Ladycats played their usual shutdown defense. They are allowing less than 30 points per game as they’ve coasted to an 11-1 non-district record. The defense, which holds teams scoreless for significant periods of time during a game, leads to multi-point runs which build an insurmountable lead.

Against Corsicana, this occurred from the end of the first quarter throughout much of the second period.

Trailing 8-4 with 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the first quarter, the Ladycats went on a defensive tear in which they held Corsicana scoreless for more than eight minutes. During that time they ran off 24 consecutive points and built a 28-8 lead before Corsicana broke the drought late in the second quarter.

Mexia scored the final nine points of the first quarter. Gwen Johnson made a free throw and Michaiah Miller stole the ball and hit a layup to get the Ladycats within 8-7.

Then, Mexia scored six points in the final 58 seconds to take a 13-8 lead at the break. Kei’Niya Thornton scored three points during the mini-run. Johnson hit a free throw and Miller finished the quarter with a basket.

Mexia then ran off the first 15 points of the second quarter. Overall, they held Corsicana without a point from the 2:21 mark of the first quarter until there was 2:06 left in the second quarter.

The Ladycats did most of their damage at the free-throw line in the second quarter. Mycah Miller, Jaleah Davis, Samaria Busby and Johnson each made a charity toss.

Deyonna Davis buried a three-pointer to give Mexia a 20-8 lead. After Jy’Breon Brooks made a foul shot, Michaiah Miller hit a layup to make it 23-8. She then hit 3-of-4 free throws and capped the run with a steal and a layup to put the Ladycats ahead 28-8 with 2:26 left in the first half.

Mexia led 34-14 at halftime. Corsicana pulled within 41-29 after three quarters. But that was as close as the visitors could get as Mexia held a 12-7 advantage in the final stanza.

Ten Ladycats broke into the scoring column, led by Michaiah Miller with 21 points. Mycah Miller added 11 points.

Johnson and Thornton had five points each. Jaleah Davis and Deyonna Davis had three points each. Faith Abron scored two points. Three players — Arianna Richardson, Busby and Brooks — had one point each to round out Mexia’s scoring.

The Ladycats had 16 field goals, including one three-pointer, and made 20-of-39 free throws.

Mexia will begin district play Tuesday, Dec. 6, when they host Groesbeck. The game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.