Pinehurst is well-known as a world-class golfing destination, but it also comes with much more. This time of year is a great time to visit Pinehurst! Enjoy great dining, historic walking tours, shopping and nature beyond the golf courses that attract visitors from around the world. The accommodations are also outstanding, with an impressive selection of places that are luxurious, cozy and modern. Here are some of the best places to stay in Pinehurst, NC including hotels near Pinehurst Golf Resort.

PINEHURST, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO