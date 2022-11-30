Read full article on original website
cbs17
Nearly 40,000 in the dark as massive power outage hits Moore County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — About 38,000 Duke Energy customers were in the dark Saturday night after a power outage. The outage began just after 8:35 p.m. and impacted a large portion of the county. The outages included 2,000 just south of Carthage, 11,000 in Southern Pines, 11,000 in the...
'Bittersweet.' First NC National Guard African American woman pilot takes farewell Black Hawk flight
Family and friends were at the airport to watch Captain Lindsey Jefferies-Jones make her final flight.
cbs17
Spiderman rappels down Wells Fargo building in Raleigh for Special Olympics
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Spiderman!. On Saturday, Spiderman, aka, Fuquay-Varina Police Corporal Daniel Look, and Officer Kyle Fondaw were in downtown Raleigh traveling down the Wells Fargo building. The department said both officers rappelled 30 stories down the building...
WECT
Remembering Percy Glaspie, a longtime groundskeeper at Cape Fear Country Club
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The sweeping fairways and luscious greens at Cape Fear Country Club have been on par for decades. And one man helped keep them that way for more than 40 years, Percy Glaspie. “He was very classy, very professional, and very well-liked,” Joey Hines, Director of Golf...
450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach
RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
cbs17
Chapel Hill Holiday Parade features community groups, performers Saturday
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Community Holiday Parade in Chapel Hill returns at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. More than 40 diverse community groups and performers will proceed down Franklin Street. The parade will start at Church and Franklin streets, and finish at Carrboro Town Hall around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town.
qcexclusive.com
More Than Golf! Things To Do In Moore County NC This Winter
It’s beginning to look a lot like winter, and you’re looking for things to do in Moore County NC? Fear not! We have just the list for you to explore the greatest activities of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and more. Christmas At The Carolina. You need a base that...
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
‘I just shot him’: 911 call details weekend shooting at North Carolina mall
The suspect said he did not want to shoot the victim but "he started assaulting me and my wife."
Massive fire breaks out at North Carolina townhome complex
The fire is located at an apartment complex off Benson Drive in Raleigh.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Okja and Lime and Lemon Indian Grill
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Okja in Cary and Lime and Lemon Indian Grill in Durham. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Okja in Cary and Lime and Lemon Indian Grill in Durham.
cbs17
Cary church packages 80,000 meals to address world hunger
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Local volunteers spent their Saturday morning putting together 80,000 meals to send to communities in need. Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary and stood shoulder to shoulder to help with an important cause. Hal Jordan wanted to...
qcexclusive.com
Visiting the Sandhills? Stay At These Top Hotels In Pinehurst NC – Plus 5 Bonus Airbnbs
Pinehurst is well-known as a world-class golfing destination, but it also comes with much more. This time of year is a great time to visit Pinehurst! Enjoy great dining, historic walking tours, shopping and nature beyond the golf courses that attract visitors from around the world. The accommodations are also outstanding, with an impressive selection of places that are luxurious, cozy and modern. Here are some of the best places to stay in Pinehurst, NC including hotels near Pinehurst Golf Resort.
cbs17
Fayetteville’s Social District opens
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler: Stevens Sausage serves up a taste of Smithfield history
The holidays usually mean food! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Johnston County Scott Mason is enjoying good country sausage and more in Smithfield. The holidays usually mean food! Tonight, we find our Tar Heel Traveler in Johnston County Scott Mason is enjoying good country sausage and more in Smithfield.
Andy Banks shot up to 9 times during Craigslist meetup, medical examiner says
Over the course of three days, prosecutors argued Banks was scheduled to meet with Merritt, who he’d connected with on Craigslist, to sell Merritt his 2011 Range Rover.
cbs17
Bojangles donates $500 to Raeford teacher
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sondra Mackie received a special surprise for the holiday season– a monetary bonus from Bojangles. Mackie teaches second grade at Scurlock Elementary School in Raeford. She is one of ten teachers in the country to receive $500 from Bojangles. Mackie was chosen for her...
cbs17
After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
WRAL
SC man linked to fatal shooting, missing child spotted in Fayetteville area
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man authorities feel is linked to a South Carolina homicide was recently seen around Fayetteville. The development adds a North Carolina connection to a tragic story where a woman was found shot to death on Thanksgiving. Orangeburg County (South Carolina) deputies found a 46-year-old woman...
