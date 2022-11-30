ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

WRAL News

450-pound sunfish washes ashore on NC beach

RALEIGH, N.C. — A sunfish weighing almost 500 pounds washed ashore in North Carolina earlier this week. According to a spokesperson from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh, the fish was so large staff at the N.C. State Veterinary School had to use a horse scale to weigh it.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Chapel Hill Holiday Parade features community groups, performers Saturday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Community Holiday Parade in Chapel Hill returns at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. More than 40 diverse community groups and performers will proceed down Franklin Street. The parade will start at Church and Franklin streets, and finish at Carrboro Town Hall around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the town.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
qcexclusive.com

More Than Golf! Things To Do In Moore County NC This Winter

It’s beginning to look a lot like winter, and you’re looking for things to do in Moore County NC? Fear not! We have just the list for you to explore the greatest activities of Southern Pines, Pinehurst, and more. Christmas At The Carolina. You need a base that...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Okja and Lime and Lemon Indian Grill

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Okja in Cary and Lime and Lemon Indian Grill in Durham. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Okja in Cary and Lime and Lemon Indian Grill in Durham.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary church packages 80,000 meals to address world hunger

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Local volunteers spent their Saturday morning putting together 80,000 meals to send to communities in need. Hundreds of volunteers showed up at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church in Cary and stood shoulder to shoulder to help with an important cause. Hal Jordan wanted to...
CARY, NC
qcexclusive.com

Visiting the Sandhills? Stay At These Top Hotels In Pinehurst NC – Plus 5 Bonus Airbnbs

Pinehurst is well-known as a world-class golfing destination, but it also comes with much more. This time of year is a great time to visit Pinehurst! Enjoy great dining, historic walking tours, shopping and nature beyond the golf courses that attract visitors from around the world. The accommodations are also outstanding, with an impressive selection of places that are luxurious, cozy and modern. Here are some of the best places to stay in Pinehurst, NC including hotels near Pinehurst Golf Resort.
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville’s Social District opens

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Fayetteville launched its social district downtown on Thursday. It allows customers to take alcoholic beverages they purchased at participating Downtown Fayetteville restaurants and bars with them, to-go. It starts at Segra Stadium and runs through Market House on Hay Street. Cool Spring...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Bojangles donates $500 to Raeford teacher

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sondra Mackie received a special surprise for the holiday season– a monetary bonus from Bojangles. Mackie teaches second grade at Scurlock Elementary School in Raeford. She is one of ten teachers in the country to receive $500 from Bojangles. Mackie was chosen for her...
RAEFORD, NC
cbs17

After 1 week, North Raleigh landfill fire is out, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A week after an out-of-control landfill fire in North Raleigh started, the blaze has been extinguished. The fire was first reported to Raleigh fire officials around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 25 at a landfill along Gresham Lake Road beside Interstate 540. About five hours later, the...
RALEIGH, NC

