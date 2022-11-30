ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Irresistible Alcohol-Spiked Desserts

By Josie Green
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APe6p_0jShdder00 Desserts and alcohol can go hand in hand. Sipping champagne with a raspberry tart, Irish coffee with a bowl of chocolate mousse, or bourbon alongside a slice of pecan pie can feel like the utmost of luxury - an intoxicating experience in more ways than one. (These are the best bourbons in the U.S. right now .)

Of course, these two indulgences can also be combined into one. Spirits like rum and brandy, especially when they’re softened by age, can add notes of caramel and vanilla to confections that have nutty or chocolaty flavors. Dark beer or stout can add richness to plum pudding or chocolate cake. Wine can feature in lighter desserts, like frozen sangria or a wine-soaked granité.

In addition to providing flavor, alcohol can also improve the texture of both baked goods and frozen desserts. Alcohol can lower the freezing point of the latter, leading to a smoother final product, and can also add moisture and a tender crumb to cakes. Some recipes will call for alcohol to be baked into desserts, while others may require soaking them in liqueur or an alcohol-infused simple syrup. Just be sure to use a spirit that is good enough to be enjoyed on its own by the glass, as inferior liquors can lead to bitter or off-putting flavors. (Here’s a list of the most valuable liquor brands in the world .)

To assemble a list of desserts spiked with alcohol, 24/7 Tempo reviewed numerous culinary websites, including Delish , Eat This Not That , Taste of Home , and Food & Wine . Like all recipes, those for desserts vary widely, and not all will include exactly the same (abbreviated) list of ingredients we offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DyoQ1_0jShdder00

Baba au rhum
> Main ingredients: Yeast cake, rum syrup, pastry cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kd8BB_0jShdder00

Tiramisù
> Main ingredients: Savoiardi cookies (ladyfingers), eggs, mascarpone, cocoa, coffee, Marsala wine or coffee liqueur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1aMz_0jShdder00

Trifle
> Main ingredients: Sponge cake, sherry, custard, fruit jelly, fruit, whipped cream

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIePU_0jShdder00

Grand Marnier soufflé
> Main ingredients: Egg yolks, egg whites, Grand Marnier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXUFB_0jShdder00

Chocolate rum balls
> Main ingredients: Cookie crumbs, butter, chocolate, condensed milk, rum, cocoa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7RWp_0jShdder00

Chocolate Guinness cake
> Main ingredients: Flour, butter, sugar, sour cream, eggs, cocoa, Guinness stout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05tw4T_0jShdder00

Bread pudding with hard sauce
> Main ingredients: Stale bread, milk, eggs, sugar, dried fruit, spices, butter beaten with rum or brandy (hard sauce)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6SOQ_0jShdder00

Rum raisin ice cream
> Main ingredients: Egg yolks, milk, heavy cream, rum-soaked raisins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQYGB_0jShdder00

Plum pudding
> Main ingredients: Breadcrumbs, eggs, sugar, butter, dried fruit, spices, brandy and/or stout

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4atTDJ_0jShdder00

Red wine granita
> Main ingredients: Frozen mixed berries, sugar, red wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfEOq_0jShdder00

Frozen Irish coffee
> Main ingredients: Vanilla ice cream, cream, coffee, Irish whiskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCFXc_0jShdder00

Eggnog cake
> Main ingredients: Flour, sugar, eggs, vanilla, rum or brandy

Prosecco ice pops
> Main ingredients: Fresh or frozen strawberries, lemon juice, sugar, prosecco

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bST62_0jShdder00

Wine-poached pears
> Main ingredients: Bosc pears, red wine, orange zest, sugar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D7g7r_0jShdder00

Kahlúa affogato
> Main ingredients: Vanilla ice cream, espresso, Kahlúa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xOnWZ_0jShdder00

Sangria sorbet
> Main ingredients: Oranges, strawberries, peaches, sugar, red wine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehPPj_0jShdder00

Crêpes Suzette
> Main ingredients: Crêpes, butter, sugar, orange juice, orange zest, Grand Marnier or triple sec

