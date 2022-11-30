ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers

Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
YAKIMA, WA
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations

Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul

It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
YAKIMA, WA
Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum

You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
YAKIMA, WA
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima

Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
YAKIMA, WA
Holiday Gas Prices Down in Yakima

If you're filling up the tank on this Monday in Yakima gas prices are down 19.4 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $4.20 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 44.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
YAKIMA, WA
Local Need for Donations and Volunteers is Great Yakima Valley

Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
YAKIMA, WA
4 Local Christmas Gifts Perfect for the Tough Shoppers

Christmas is getting closer and closer, and people can't figure out what to buy for each other, especially after big holiday sales like Black Friday, Local Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. People all seem to buy what they would usually ask for and avoid having to make the Christmas list altogether. So what do you buy for those people?
YAKIMA, WA
Seize The Dining Deals This Friday at Westside Pizza in Yakima

Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a WESTSIDE PIZZA gift certificate for 50% OFF. Dining Deals for Friday, December 2nd, Westside Pizza Gift Certificate. This Friday's deal is a Westside Pizza gift certificate. Half-priced dining deal gift certificates...
YAKIMA, WA
Electrical Problem Possible Cause of Yakima House Fire

Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were busy dousing the flames of a home fire in West Valley early Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:00 am Tuesday in the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. When they arrived they found the two story home with flames coming from a downstairs bedroom. Everyone was able to escape with no injuries.
YAKIMA, WA
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima

There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
YAKIMA, WA
5 Turkey Tales of Ruin: How Thanksgiving Didn’t Go As Planned For Yakima Residents

I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
YAKIMA, WA
‘Tis the Season for 12 Days of Christmas

Who wants a partridge in a pear tree? Our 12 Days of Christmas celebration features giveaways from local businesses that you or the lucky people on your gift list will be excited to receive!. What You Can Win. Grand Prize: $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Coca-Cola of Yakima &...
YAKIMA, WA
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA

Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA. I feel like Gossip Girl when I have to tell you this: SPOTTED: Jennifer Garner, yes, THE Jennifer Garner was seen in Grandview, Wash., last week! It wasn’t one of those celebrity look-alikes, either, this was the real deal, holyfield, certified, bonafide Hollywood actress and lady from those Capital One Venture Card commercials.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting

An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima, WA
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

