It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO