Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grab a Ride on The Yakima Santa Trolley This Christmas
Have you ever had a chance to ride a Yakima Trolley? It's an historical treasure in the city of Yakima and unique to the area. Plus Santa rides the trolley and you can join him! The dates have been set for the annual Santa Trolley. The Santa Trolley rolls through...
Holiday Emphasis Patrols in Yakima To Slow Drivers
Yakima Police received some help from mother nature Tuesday and Wednesday as snow is slowing drivers in Yakima as emphasis patrols continue. Every Tuesday Yakima Police update the numbers from the patrols. During the week of November 20 through November 26 Officers were busy making 911 traffic stops. The Officers...
Rainbow Fentanyl Found In Yakima Death Investigations
Rainbow colored fentanyl has arrived in Yakima says Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice as officials around the country battle the growing problem of fentanyl overdose deaths. Yakima isn't shielded from the tragedy as overdose deaths continue to rise. Curtice says he's now seeing the rainbow colored fentanyl at some of the death investigations.
The Top 5 Hot Chocolate Spots in Yakima to Warm Your Soul
It is my favorite time of year. Although, I’m pretty sure my reasoning for this feeling differs from others. People who love December usually point the finger at Christmas, snow, or all the festivities this time of year brings. However, for me, it’s that pumpkin flavor everything is gone, and we are now into chocolate & peppermint season. Before anyone attacks me waving their pumpkin pom-poms, just let me say how you had your two months (taking into account Halloween AND Thanksgiving). Settle down and put your weird taste buds away for another year. This is peppermint & chocolate’s time to shine.
Holiday Light Extravaganza Is Back At Yakima Valley Museum
You can make a big impact on local charities while enjoying holiday lights in Yakima this year. It's called the Holiday Lights Extravaganza and it's back at the Yakima Valley Museum. Museum officials say It's a great time to enjoy the season and give back to charities in the community which help many people during the Christmas season.
Enjoy 3 Spots with Authentic and Delicious Indian Food in Yakima
Craving Authentic Indian Food in the Yakima Valley?. If you're searching for the flavor of India in the Yakima Valley you have a few different options to calm your cravings. Pro tip if you are new to this, even if you like spicy food, go with a lower number to start with. The flavors and the heat build, worth it but I don't want you to burn your butt too soon!
Holiday Gas Prices Down in Yakima
If you're filling up the tank on this Monday in Yakima gas prices are down 19.4 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $4.20 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 44.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 47.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.
Local Need for Donations and Volunteers is Great Yakima Valley
Wanting to Give Back to the Yakima Valley Community?. There are many different places to give back and it doesn't just have to happen on Giving Tuesday. The holiday season is rough for everyone and anything that you are able to provide, even if it's sharing the information on your social media or making a day that you, your friends and family donate time or supplies is greatly appreciated.
Got Questions? Yakima Council Member Holds Thursday Forum
Yakima City Council members like to hear from local residents about concerns they have about the city and a city council member is hoping to hear about the concerns during a forum in Yakima on Thursday. The forum is set for Thursday night. Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers is...
4 Local Christmas Gifts Perfect for the Tough Shoppers
Christmas is getting closer and closer, and people can't figure out what to buy for each other, especially after big holiday sales like Black Friday, Local Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. People all seem to buy what they would usually ask for and avoid having to make the Christmas list altogether. So what do you buy for those people?
Seize The Dining Deals This Friday at Westside Pizza in Yakima
Every Friday, tap the station app to Seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday's deal is a WESTSIDE PIZZA gift certificate for 50% OFF. Dining Deals for Friday, December 2nd, Westside Pizza Gift Certificate. This Friday's deal is a Westside Pizza gift certificate. Half-priced dining deal gift certificates...
Electrical Problem Possible Cause of Yakima House Fire
Yakima Fire Department Firefighters were busy dousing the flames of a home fire in West Valley early Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the fire at 6:00 am Tuesday in the 900 block of South 80th Avenue. When they arrived they found the two story home with flames coming from a downstairs bedroom. Everyone was able to escape with no injuries.
3 Secret Christmas Gifts That Almost Ruined Christmas in Yakima
There is a meme making the rounds on social media. It points the finger at a particular type of advertiser that's been doing the same gimmick for years. The meme reads, "Ah yes, it's the time of year where people in commercials buy cars without telling their significant others like complete psychopaths." It got me wondering about secrets around the holidays. Mainly of the financial kind. I asked Yakima, "what type of purchases did they keep secret from their partners?" My jaw dropped at some of the responses.
Yakima Union Gospel Hoping for Support on Giving Tuesday
Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It's a time to think about where you would like to donate your money to make an impact on others. Officials at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission are hoping you'll consider giving to help the homeless. The cost of a meal at the mission is affordable...consider...
5 Turkey Tales of Ruin: How Thanksgiving Didn’t Go As Planned For Yakima Residents
I hope everyone had a safe and sane Thanksgiving. I hope it was filled with fun, food, & family. But I know that it’s wishful thinking that the holiday went perfect for everyone. I shared my story from a couple years ago, as a warning of what else you could explode on Thanksgiving, and that got some of my friends and listeners to reach out and share with me how their Turkey Day went.
‘Tis the Season for 12 Days of Christmas
Who wants a partridge in a pear tree? Our 12 Days of Christmas celebration features giveaways from local businesses that you or the lucky people on your gift list will be excited to receive!. What You Can Win. Grand Prize: $500 Visa gift card courtesy of Coca-Cola of Yakima &...
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA. I feel like Gossip Girl when I have to tell you this: SPOTTED: Jennifer Garner, yes, THE Jennifer Garner was seen in Grandview, Wash., last week! It wasn’t one of those celebrity look-alikes, either, this was the real deal, holyfield, certified, bonafide Hollywood actress and lady from those Capital One Venture Card commercials.
Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest. Get Free Pass to Joy in Yakima!
For the third year in a row, State Fair Park is going to light up in glorious holiday lights. It's the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. The 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Holiday Light Fest at State Fair Park in Yakima. It has already become...
The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti’s Holiday Cabaret in Yakima
Liza Minnelli sang: 'Life is a Cabaret Old Chum, Come to the Cabaret'. Consider that an invitation to come and enjoy a spectacularly festive evening of food, music, laughs, and fun at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The Seasons Presents: John Gasperetti's Holiday Cabaret 2022. The Seasons Presents John...
Yakima Police Make Arrest After Sunday Shooting
An arrest has been made in a shooting reported Sunday in Yakima. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says detectives worked through Sunday night and into Monday morning help identify the person and make an arrest. The person arrested was wanted in connection to a shooting reported at about 5:20 pm...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0