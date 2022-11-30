Perimeter defense has seemingly been a consistent problem for the Knicks in recent years and this year, it simply isn’t up to par yet again. With today’s NBA being perimeter-centric, with more skilled shooters and athletes than ever, it has become crucial to at least have a decent group of wing defenders. As currently constituted, the Knicks rank eighth in the NBA in opponents’ points in the paint, per NBA Stats, mostly thanks to Mitchell Robinson, who is an obvious difference-maker when on the floor.

