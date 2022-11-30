ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tough Truth the Knicks Must Face

In the midst of another up-and-down year, the Knicks may need to make a choice between Julius Randle and RJ Barrett. The time has come to break up the band. Two years ago, the Lucky Lefties were the hottest ticket in New York once COVID-19 mandates were lifted. For once in forever, the New York Knicks were good. On certain nights, they were really good. At the forefront were Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.
The Knicks’ Defensive Wing Rotation Needs Something

Perimeter defense has seemingly been a consistent problem for the Knicks in recent years and this year, it simply isn’t up to par yet again. With today’s NBA being perimeter-centric, with more skilled shooters and athletes than ever, it has become crucial to at least have a decent group of wing defenders. As currently constituted, the Knicks rank eighth in the NBA in opponents’ points in the paint, per NBA Stats, mostly thanks to Mitchell Robinson, who is an obvious difference-maker when on the floor.
Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

