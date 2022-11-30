Read full article on original website
Snow expected in parts of Pa. as temps dip overnight and through Sunday, NWS says
If you are reading this Saturday evening, it might be worth breaking out an extra blanket before calling it a night because the National Weather Service in State College says it is about to get chilly. And parts of the state are expected to see snow, too. If you are...
More rain, wind to whip through central Pa. this weekend, forecasters say
Saturday will be nearly 60 degrees but probably won’t feel like it, because of rain and gusty winds that will last all day, forecasters said. Rain will start to fall after 5 a.m. Saturday and continue through the day, the National Weather Service said. Up to 30 mph winds are also possible during the day.
abc27.com
Mild & windy today, steady rain this morning, brief shower this afternoon
Cooler weather returns tomorrow... TODAY: AM Rain, Few PM Showers, Mild & Windy. Hi 58. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, Gusts to 35 mph. TONIGHT: Colder & Breezy. Lo 30. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. SUNDAY: Cooler, Mostly Sunny. Hi 44. Winds: W 5-10 mph. As of 7am, steady rain continues to...
WGAL
Norfolk Southern train derails, car falls off bridge onto road below in Marysville, Perry County
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — A Norfolk Southern train went off the rails, sending at least one car off a bridge early Friday morning in Marysville, Pennsylvania. Six cars in a line of 150 went off the tracks. One of those cars fell off the historic Rockville Bridge and landed on the roadway below.
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Colder than normal weather alert issued for Tri-Cities. Here’s the snow forecast
The cold snap will persist with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal.
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville
A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville. A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County. Ceremony held for Children’s Service Center’s new …. Ceremony held for Children's Service Center's...
pahomepage.com
Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, phone outages in Central Pennsylvania
Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. Train derailment causes fiber cut, widespread internet, …. Comcast says Friday’s train derailment in Perry County is the cause of a widespread internet and phone outage. truck into playground. Superheroes...
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow
After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
WNY weather causes power outages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
WGAL
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township
West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’
Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
Lane restriction set for Route 15 in Lycoming County
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County, during the week. According to PennDOT, on Friday, December 2, drivers should be aware of a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in South Williamsport Borough in Lycoming County […]
Marijuana convictions; Christmas displays; classic subs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. High: 48; Low: 38. Mostly sunny today, rain Saturday, clear Sunday. Pot convictions stay: When announcing the marijuana pardon project this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their criminal records. But it has fallen well short of that goal.
Bridge inspection scheduled for Harrisburg bridge, closures planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A bridge inspection is planned on the southbound lanes of Interstate 83's John Harris Memorial Bridge. The bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River between the City of Harrisburg in Dauphin County and Lemoyne Borough in Cumberland County, will be inspected Thursday, Dec. 1, according to PennDOT.
Hundreds report seeing fireball streak across sky in Pa. and 11 states, Canada
The sky over the Pittsburgh region Thursday night was mostly obliterated by clouds, according to the National Weather Service. But anyone casting their gaze to the heavens around 7:30 p.m. and was lucky enough to catch a break in the clouds was treated to a spectacular light streaking across the sky.
WGAL
Crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down I-83 in Swatara Township for nearly seven hours
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A frightening-looking crash involving four vehicles, including two tractor-trailers, shut down Interstate 83 in Dauphin County for nearly seven hours. Video above: Crash scene. The crash happened Wednesday around 10:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-83 in Swatara Township between Exit 44B: 19th Street...
WFMZ-TV Online
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Wolf orders flags to half mast to honor York County fire chief
When you look up and see state flags at half mast this weekend, think of Troy Dettinger. Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags on public buildings in York County to fly at half-staff to honor Dettinger, the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 chief of Dover, Pennsylvania. Dettinger...
PennLive.com
