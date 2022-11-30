ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Train derailment causes road to close in Marysville

A train derailment has caused a road to close in Marysville, Perry County.
MARYSVILLE, PA
School closures, delays as more freezing temps bring icy roads, more snow

After snow continued to fall for most of Wednesday, Thursday’s below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region. More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather. Snow, power outages, debris, and standing water,...
WNY weather causes power outages

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The wind and rain have caused some minor power outages across Western New York. As of 1:54 p.m., about 66 National Grid customers are currently without power, with the majority of the outages in Amherst and Pendleton. Their website shows restoration time later this afternoon. Around...
BUFFALO, NY
Fatal crash in West Hempfield Township

West Hempfield Township Police are investigating a fatal crash. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Prospect Road near Garfield Road. The coroner says a 41-year-old man from Columbia died at the scene.
COLUMBIA, PA
Goodwill to close central Pa. shop, a move called ‘crippling for so many’

Goodwill Store and Donation Center at 19 North Second St., Newport, will be closing on Dec. 23, much to the consternation of many in the community who rely upon the store for access to clothing and home goods. Newport is host to the only Goodwill in Perry County, and the closing will leave many struggling to find an alternative, as the nearest stores operated by the company are more than a 30-minute drive.
NEWPORT, PA
Lane restriction set for Route 15 in Lycoming County

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT BOROUGH, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says there will be a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in Lycoming County, during the week. According to PennDOT, on Friday, December 2, drivers should be aware of a lane restriction on Route 15 northbound in South Williamsport Borough in Lycoming County […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
Topton man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Maxatawny

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man has died after a crash near Lyons. Adam Hoyer, 63, of Topton, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown late Thursday morning, a little more than an hour after his car and another vehicle collided in Maxatawny Township, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
TOPTON, PA
