Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you're looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google Play...
Apple is set to release its Meta Quest Pro rival in 2023, but it could be too late
It looks like we might not have to wait much longer to see Apple’s first foray into virtual reality. There are multiple headsets in production, which will run on the newly-christened ‘xrOS’, according to a new article on Bloomberg from well-known Apple reporter Mark Gurman. xrOS is...
Apple's App Store monopoly is not new, even if Elon Musk pretends it is
I like Apple App Store. It's like a superstore or even a Costco for Apps, not so much in price but in the vast quantities of everything. There are millions of apps across countless categories. You could lose yourself in the virtual aisles. Like most super systems, there's a rich...
New Windows update may ruin your Task Manager
From monitoring performance to ending unresponsive programs, many Windows users will find themselves in Task Manager at some point - but an update to Windows 11 may now pose a problem. Users with the KB5020044 preview for Windows 11 22H2 may be affected with an issue that renders the Task...
Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone must stop fighting the same boring battle
Phones aren’t boring, it’s the fight that’s boring. If I had to prewrite stories for the next major phone launches, I could get them more than half right. Samsung will make phones with more cameras and talking features that nobody wants. Apple will make thinner phones with improved cameras and not enough features everybody wants. The same boring battle, fought by the best phones every year.
Forget cameras, I just want a cheaper Samsung Galaxy S23
Recent news suggests that Samsung will launch its next flagship Galaxy S23 in February, just like last year. In keeping with history, I expect more of everything. Samsung equates increases with improvements, so expect every spec to get a bump, and with that an extremely high price. Instead, here’s a drastic suggestion. Just give me a Galaxy S23 that gets back to basics, is good and cheap and reminds us of what makes the best Samsung phones.
Huawei's latest smartwatch comes with a secret pair of earbuds
Huawei has unveiled an all-new gadget that merges two wearables – a smartwatch and wireless earbuds – into one unlikely combo. The not-so-creatively named Huawei Watch Buds will provide users with all the benefits of a smartwatch – being a device that’s both a timepiece and fitness tracker – while also serving as a handy case for their earbuds. When you want to listen to some tunes, you just have to lift the face of the watch up and take out the buds hidden inside.
4K vs 2K monitor: which monitor is right for your needs
As a rule of thumb, everyone needs a monitor. It’s the thing that you look at when you use your computer and choosing the right one is important — especially if you spend eight (or more) hours a day staring at it. But which one is best for you?
1Password reveals passwordless authentication add-on for all your favourite browsers
Top password management firm 1Password has just released a new “sign-in with” feature, which enables users to automatically save and fill in the logins they use for 3rd party "single sign-on" providers. Single sign-on (SSO) allows employees to log into a variety of their accounts with just one...
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller vs 8BitDo Ultimate: which pad should you buy?
The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the 8BitDo Ultimate are the two best controllers available for the Nintendo Switch console. One is Nintendo’s official option, while the other is a high-quality third-party pad from a manufacturer with a proven track record. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller could easily be...
Last chance! Get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an iPhone 14 Pro at Verizon
In case you missed it last week, Verizon's amazing Black Friday deal on the iPhone 14 Pro is still available this weekend, with the chance to bag not only a free pair of Beats, but an iPad, and an Apple Watch SE. (opens in new tab) These freebies add up...
Time for VPNs to go? Why zero trust is the way forward
Workplace policies continue to trend towards more flexible work, with over 58% of Americans (opens in new tab) reporting in a Spring 2022 survey that they had the opportunity to work from home at least one day per week. While this is excellent news for employee freedom, it also poses increased security challenges for companies.
Realme GT 3: what we want to see
The Realme GT line excels at offering high-end features for a fraction of the price. These phones do this so well that they’re sometimes contenders for our best Android phones and even best phones lists, so we’re looking forward to the Realme GT 3. We might not have...
How to render in your favorite video editing software
Renders are so useful when working on a video editing project, especially if you’re having to deal with limited resources (low RAM, underpowered CPU, that sort of thing), or are applying complex effects or transitions to your clips. Usually, modern video editing software (and even free video editing software)...
Today’s Google Doodle features the father of video game cartridges
If you’ve used Google today, you may have noticed that the Google Doodle is game-focused, shining the spotlight on Gerald (Jerry) Lawson: the father of video game cartridges. I love a good Google Doodle, especially an interactive one. There’s no better way to take up time at work than...
Nvidia GTX 1060 is no longer the most popular GPU on Steam... but its successor might surprise you
Nvidia’s GTX 1650 is now the most popular graphics card used by gamers on Steam, ousting the GTX 1060 from the top spot, according to Valve’s latest hardware survey that scrutinizes the specs of a sample of its users. This is a big deal because the GTX 1060...
Hands on: Adobe Project Blink preview
Project Blink, from Adobe Labs, lets you edit videos like you're editing a word document. That makes it incredibly simple to use and accessible to just about everyone who's ever used Microsoft Word or similar. Its simplicity means you won't get the sort of total control over clips and audio as you would in video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro, but if you want to turn things like webinars into useable video content, this is ideal.
Could we say goodbye to colossal GPUs with the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti? I hope so!
A new rumor floating around suggests the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti’s GPU chip - which was previously slated for use in the RTX 4080 12GB - will be 30% smaller than the chip found in the previous-gen RTX 3070 Ti, and 50% smaller than the AD102 chip used by the RTX 4090.
This cheap Apple AirPods cleaning kit might be more useful than you realize
Belkin has released a kit that will help you to tackle the grossest thing about using your AirPods: the ear wax build-up. The apparently simple and safe-to-use equipment will enable you to remove the wax and other dirt that has accumulated on your favorite earbuds, and Belkin claims its tools will restore them to their former glory in terms of both appearance and audio performance so you don't have to be embarrassed by them anymore.
The Meta Quest Pro just got the audio update that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 had
The Meta Quest Pro’s latest update has delivered some major improvements that I wish the Oculus Quest 2 was getting, too. The first, and my favorite, is the introduction of background audio. Now when you’re sitting at your virtual desk in Horizon Worrkrooms, or if you’re playing a round of Walkabout Mini Golf, you can enjoy audio that’s playing from the Browser app in the background. Log into your music streaming service of choice, or stick on a podcast, and if the background audio feature is on, you should be able to hear the audio while using a different app.
